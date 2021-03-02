Red Havas Expands Global Health Offering With Launch Of Red Havas Health

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Havas today announced the launch of Red Havas Health, a global micro-network focused on health, in response to increasing demand from clients globally. The new offering brings together health professionals from Red Havas across the U.S., Australia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as Havas Health PR in New York, Havas Life Medicom PR based in the U.K and Havas PR in Milan. Additionally, the new brand will launch in France and Germany. All agencies will now carry the new Red Havas Health brand and leverage the agency's Merged Media approach, which integrates earned, social and experiential capabilities with content at the heart.

"More than ever before, scientific innovation, technology and world events are transforming how we consume and interact with health information," said James Wright, global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective and global CEO of Red Havas. "Backed by the Havas Health & You network, the new Red Havas Health brand will be at the forefront of the changing way we are learning about our own health and that of our loved ones. By uniting our fantastic talent from key markets, our new full-service global PR offering will provide clients even greater access to the best thinking, technology, data and insights."

"At Red Havas Health, our approach to communications is different, as we've built this model to reflect the significant shifts in consumer and business relationships with health over the past year," said Stacey Gandler, global managing director of Red Havas Health. "We've focused on fusing science and culture together, enabling our clients to be more connected with the communities they serve with purpose and authenticity."

The launch of Red Havas Health follows a strategic shift from the agency in 2020 to focus on five key areas of growth, including B2B and P2P (Person to Person); Consumer and Lifestyle; Purpose and Cause; Tech and E-Commerce; and Health. As demand for health communications continues to grow, the new Red Havas Health offering is a full-service PR suite, including full brand life cycle communications; disease awareness storytelling; content strategy and creation; traditional, online and social media; clinical and regulatory milestone support; patient/HCP advocacy engagement; cause communications; corporate reputation management; and employee relations.



To learn more about Red Havas Health, visit www.redhavashealth.com

About Red Havas

Red Havas is the world's first merged media agency and has offices in Australia (Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney), France (Paris), Germany (Dusseldorf), Italy (Milan), Indonesia (Jakarta), Philippines (Manila), Singapore, United Kingdom (London, Surrey and Manchester), United States (Chicago, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, New England and New York City) and Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City). The agency is part of the Havas PR Global Collective, a team of 1,300 consultants across 40 offices.

For further information, please visit www.redhavas.com.

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Havas Life PR and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health and wellness companies, brands, and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

SOURCE Red Havas