Red Havas Reinforces Global Expansion With Three Senior Leadership Appointments Across U.S. And U.K.

The three appointments follow the launch of Red Havas earlier this year, which saw strategic leadership shifts across the network including Davitha Ghiassi, who joined the New York office as executive vice president of social & integration and Grant Richmond-Coggan who was elevated to APAC new business director. The diverse experience of these leadership appointments reflects Red Havas' strategic "Merged Media" model that brings together traditional and digital publishing, content, social media and data within a single infrastructure.

James Wright, global CEO of Red Havas and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective, comments on the new appointments: "I'm delighted to welcome Rachael and Mark to the team. As we build the Red Havas brand globally, we have big ambitions for growth in the U.K. and across EMEA, and this is the perfect team for the job ahead, bringing diverse integrated media experience to our leadership bench. Both the calibre and combined depth and breadth of Mark and Rachael's experience will help us fulfil our Merged Media vision, and will further add to our strong offering across those target regions and beyond."

Adds Wright, "Natasha has been in the Havas network for over a decade and uniquely understands both the opportunities and challenges of our global PR offering and the group's Village model, so she was a natural fit for this role. With experience managing global clients and teams across APAC and North America, she is a brilliant operator, and I'm looking forward to working with her on the next phase of Red Havas."

At Red Havas, Sansom will be responsible for driving growth in the U.K. region, with a focus on the newly launched London office. She was previously managing director of the brand team at MHP/Engine, which she founded, leading the team to win multiple industry awards, including a Cannes Gold Lion for the U.K.'s National Health Service Blood and Transplant's 'Missing Type' campaign. She was later managing director of Huntsworth-owned Red Consultancy's largest division. Prior to this, she held senior in-house roles at Motorola Mobility and The Random House Group.

A leader in content and partnership marketing, Campbell will be responsible for developing multi-channel content solutions for clients and driving growth of this offering at Red Havas. Prior to this role, Campbell was head of content and partnerships for Havas Australia, where he previously worked with Wright. During his 18-plus year career, Campbell has dedicated himself to innovations in the content and commercial partnerships space, having devised the world's first brand owned digital-only TV channel, Go Beyond TV, for Land Rover. He also created Australia's first interactive music and entertainment series for Sony Music and Commonwealth Bank that was powered by audiences across social media and broadcast.

In her new role, Natasha is responsible for managing global clients and driving collaboration amongst agencies in the Red Havas network. Most recently, Natasha was vice president of the corporate and consumer division at sister agency Havas Formula, where she oversaw key accounts, including Jaguar Land Rover and ADP. Prior to moving to the U.S., Natasha was account director at Red Agency (Red Havas Australia), also working with Wright. There, she managed integrated communications campaigns for some of the agency's largest and longest-standing accounts, including Moët Hennessy, Mondelēz International, Yahoo and Capgemini.

The Red Havas "Merged Media" model represents excellence across earned, social, experiential and storytelling, with content sitting at the heart. The global micro network currently encompasses 15 offices across APAC, UK and North America, this is supported further through sister agencies within Havas PR Global Collective.

About Red Havas

Red Havas is part of the Havas PR Global Collective, the PR and communications arm of the Havas Group that comprises approximately 40 agencies around the world and more than 1,300 employees. The Red Havas strategic "Merged Media" model brings together traditional and digital publishing, content, social media and data within a single infrastructure.

For further information, please visit: www.redhavas.com.

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries. Havas Group is committed to being the world's best company at creating meaningful connections between people and brands through creativity, media and innovation. Based on a client-centric model across media and creative, Havas Group is the most integrated company in its sector. We operate with three business units (creative, media and health & wellness) within our Havas Villages all over the world where teams share the same premises, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. #makingbrandsmeaningful. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com

Press contact:

Megan Rokosh

Global Chief Marketing Office, Havas Health & You

megan.rokosh@havas.com

Alyssa Carfi

Account Supervisor, Red Havas

alyssa.carfi@redhavas.com

SOURCE Red Havas