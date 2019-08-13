Red Heart® and Bernat® Launch New Innovative Yarn Products to Address America's Love Affair with Crafting and Knitting

Powered by UV rays, Red Heart ® Heatwave™ is heat generating thanks to patented fibers that have the ability to become up to 12-degrees warmer, even on a cloudy day, without having to charge up or plug in thanks to its solar-activated fibers. This new wearable technology, made in the USA, features a classic and versatile color wheel, perfect for updating outdoor gear including hats, gloves, scarves and blankets to help stay warm during daily commutes, sporting events, outdoor activities and even walking the dog. Red Heart ® Heatwave™ provides knitters and crocheters new opportunities to be inspired to stitch.

"We are officially disrupting the knitting industry. Our revolutionary patented heat generating yarn allows stitchers to create personalized functional items to stay warm and look cool this season," says Julia Jackson, New Product Lead at Yarnspirations.com. "We are continuously looking for the newest and latest innovations to meet consumer needs and enhance daily activities."

Additionally, a brand-new type of yarn is being introduced to lure new consumers to get crafty. First-time knitters, including men and kids, can explore their creativity with Bernat® Alize® EZ Wool™ that makes handmade yarn projects fast and easy with pre-looped yarn, no needles or hooks required. EZ to use yarn will have consumers knitting in minutes, not days and is so simple anyone can master it. Projects can be completed in half the time of traditional knitting without the years of prior experience necessary, giving anyone the satisfaction and pride of creating a quality, handmade project. EZ Wool™ is perfect for creating those chunky and on-trend sweaters, scarves, blankets, pillows and more. In chenille and wool blends, the pre-looped yarn is available in a rainbow of colors.

"We have now made knitting easy and fun for the whole family with the introduction of Bernat® Alize® EZ Wool™ which allows anyone to imagine and create handmade accessories, home goods and gifts faster than ever," says Julia Jackson, New Product Lead at Yarnspirations.com. "This latest innovation in the yarn space is perfect for crafters and new knitters who will now be able to get the immediate satisfaction of completing quality projects without needles within hours."

Red Heart® Heat Wave™ and Bernat® Alize® EZ Wool™ are both now available in-store and online at JoAnn Fabrics and will be available online for purchase in September at Yarnspirations.com

ABOUT RED HEART

Red Heart is proud to be America's Favorite Yarn and one of the most trusted brands for knitters and crocheters. For 80 years, Red Heart has been at the center of joy-filled memories for the giver and the receiver of hand-made, one-of-a-kind creations given from the heart. Their wide selection of yarns are regularly used by knitters or crocheters in the USA, and are the winner of the Women's Choice Award for America's most recommended yarn brand. With a suite of quality, trusted yarns and knitting and crochet supplies, along with over 3,000 free patterns to spark imagination, Red Heart's mission is to inspire joy in each person it touches. The joy of making, the joy of giving, and the joy of receiving - Red Heart is at the center—giving you the supplies to create something special, handmade and long-lasting.

ABOUT BERNAT

Bernat yarn is a go-to for the whole family, with great yarns for fashion, home décor projects, and baby. From tried and true basics, to cutting-edge textures, there's a yarn for everyone, and every project. Featuring best-in-class baby yarns that are safety certified, fashion-forward garment yarn, and classic home decor yarn, consumers will love to knit and crochet all of their craft projects with Bernat yarns. Find free patterns and more product information at Yarnspirations.com

SOURCE Red Heart; Bernat