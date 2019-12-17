Red Hot NJ Online Casinos Revenues Surpass $80 Million in November 2019

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As we head toward the end of what has been an impressive 2019 for online gambling in New Jersey as a whole, according to Bonusseeker.com, November's revenue numbers are still very solid even with a combined number lower than October's record-breaking tally.

After another impressive showing in October where online gambling in NJ combined for a record $85.58 in revenue, November's revenue numbers once again hit the $80-million mark as revealed by the official figures released from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

What did set another record (as has been the case repeatedly in 2019) was NJ online casino revenue. Combined with poker revenue, it took in $49.1 million, which allowed them to set another record for the fifth straight month. NJ online sportsbooks did fall in total revenue, from $38.72 million in October to $32.9 million in November.

Golden Nugget Online Casino once again set a revenue record in November as they neared $19 million in for the month. Month after month, Golden Nugget proves itself to be the gold standard when it comes to online casinos in New Jersey and seems to be an unstoppable force as they continue to set records and extend their lead over the competition.

Resorts NJ Casino Online also shattered their previous month's record, raking in a combined total of nearly $11 million when combining their casino haul with online poker revenue. Their combination of the flagship Resorts Online Casino along with DraftKings, FOXBet, and Mohegan, continue to power the Resorts Digital brand to new heights.

Borgata once again solidified their spot in the top 3 online casinos in New Jersey with another revenue record in November, aided by their operator combination of Borgata Online Casino NJ, Party Poker NJ, Pala Online Casino, and BetMGM.

$47.64 million in gross online casino gaming win

As we mentioned as a real possibility in our October revenue report, there was, in fact, a downturn in revenue for NJ online sports betting as it fell nearly $6 million from last month's numbers according to the NJ DGE. A good chunk of that could be attributed to the Meadowlands revenue number alone, which combined for over $20 million last month but could only muster $14.88 this month. Even still, the top two contributors, Meadowlands (featuring FanDuel NJ Sportsbook and PointsBet) and Resorts Digital (featuring DraftKings Sportsbook NJ and FOX Bet NJ), accounted for $24 million of the $32 million revenue total for all NJ sportsbooks combined.

"In October, there was a belief that sports betting could slow down as we enter the holiday season. The end of the MLB playoffs combined with people's focus on the holidays could be a reason for the dip in sports betting revenue. December could see an uptick in revenue as bowl games begin for college football and the NBA has its popular Christmas slate," said Rich Migliorisi, Managing Editor at BonusSeeker.com.

New Jersey Online Gambling Revenue By The Numbers - November 2019 ($ In Millions)

Here is the full breakdown for New Jersey online casino revenue in November:

Golden Nugget: $18.93

Resorts: $10.51

Borgata: $7.83

Caesars: $3.98

Ocean Resort: $0.549

Hard Rock: $2.17

Tropicana: $3.67

Total: $47.61

NJ online poker revenue in November

Resorts: $.480

Borgata: $.393

Caesars: $.619

Total: $1.49

Combined NJ online casino and NJ online poker revenue in November:

Golden Nugget: $18.93

Resorts: $10.99

Borgata: $8.22

Caesars: $4.60

Ocean Resort: $0.543

Hard Rock: $1.81

Tropicana: $3.88

Total: $49.10

NJ sports betting online Revenue in November:

Bally: $.708

Borgata: $2.08

Golden Nugget: $.255

Hard Rock: $.537

Ocean Resorts: $2.55

Resorts Digital: $9.18

Meadowlands: $14.88

Monmouth : $2.52

: Tropicana: $.180

Total: $32.91

