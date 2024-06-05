Red Iron Group Announces Strategic Investment in 100% Chiropractic

Leading Chiropractic Franchisor to Benefit from Financial, Operational and Strategic Support to Accelerate Nationwide Brand Expansion, Build Leadership Position in the Health & Wellness Sector

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Iron Group, a Menlo Park-based private investment firm, today announced a significant growth investment in 100% Chiropractic, a leading provider of chiropractic care through its network of franchised clinics. Red Iron Group will provide financial, operational, and strategic support to accelerate the brand's nationwide expansion and secure a leadership position across the health and wellness category.

Going forward, 100% Chiropractic will continue to be led by both Co-founders, Drs. Jason and Vanessa Helfrich. Additionally, current ownership and management team will remain significant shareholders of the Company.

Wellness Through Customized Holistic Care

100% Chiropractic, a family of full-service wellness clinics, is transforming the landscape of healthcare with their innovative approach to chiropractic care, massage therapy, and premium nutritional supplements. The Company has built a team of skilled doctors, assistants, and therapists dedicated to delivering personalized care and an exceptional service experience to patients.

Going beyond pain management, 100% Chiropractic prioritizes the holistic well-being of its patients to educate and empower them to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Through meticulously crafted health plans, the company endeavors to achieve optimal patient outcomes, driven by the commitment to ensuring that every individual receives the attention and guidance they need to thrive.

The franchise model developed by 100% Chiropractic is designed to attract and cultivate top-tier entrepreneurs, equipping them with the tools and resources needed to thrive in the competitive chiropractic market. This strategy not only enhances the franchisees' potential for success but also strengthens the company's market presence and financial performance.

Game-Changing New Partnership to Drive Next Stage of Growth

"This is a game-changing moment for 100% Chiropractic, and the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our franchisees and team," said Jason Helfrich. "This long-term partnership with Red Iron will allow us to continue to build on our position as a leading provider of chiropractic care. Red Iron shares our vision for the future of the health and wellness sector, as well as our commitment to provide founders and teams with access to the back-office resources and expertise to drive success. Together, we are positioned to positively transform the lives of ever more people across the country."

Under Jason's and Vanessa's leadership, 100% Chiropractic has generated consistent growth, expanding from a handful of locations to over 120 locations, while expanding services to encompass chiropractic care, massage therapy, nutrition, and billing services. The platform is positioned to continue scaling and addressing the burgeoning demands of patients in the health and wellness sector.

"The Red Iron team is excited to support 100% Chiropractic as they continue to expand and build upon their established position in the market for chiropractic care," said Ben Bisconti, Co-CEO of Red Iron Group. "100% Chiropractic has distinguished itself through the quality of their team and their passion for delivering superior patient care. We look forward to helping accelerate investments in growing the organization and increasing patient access by expanding their national presence, as well as implementing technology and analytics to support franchisee performance and enhance the patient experience."

Red Iron Group's investment in 100% Chiropractic is consistent with the firm's strategic focus on partnering with founders and operators to build market-leading businesses, with a focus on investing in service differentiation, technology enablement, and strategic growth opportunities.

About 100% Chiropractic

100% Chiropractic is a family of full-service wellness clinics that offers chiropractic care, massage therapy, and a full line of nutritional supplements. 100% Chiropractic boasts a wide base of doctors, assistants, and therapists that provide customized patient care tailored to the individual's health goals. 100% Chiropractic was recognized as one of Entrepreneur Magazine and Inc. 5000's top new franchises. Learn more at www.100percentchiropractic.com

About Red Iron Group

Red Iron Group is a private investment firm that partners with business owners and managers who are passionate about building market-leading businesses. The firm helps businesses achieve increased scale and business value through investments in organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Red Iron Group leverages its extensive Silicon Valley roots to help its portfolio companies invest in and implement technology enablement and adoption strategies that deliver enhanced value into the customer relationship, drive operating efficiencies, and produce greater organic growth. Red Iron Group has established a uniquely long-term capital base with a strategy of focusing on profitably growing lower-middle-market companies across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.redirongroup.com

Contact: Vaske Pallanguri, [email protected]

SOURCE Red Iron Group