Red Iron Group Invests in Engine Room to Expand Capabilities for Venture-Backed Life Science Companies

Growth investment to support continued expansion and client-centric service excellence. Engine Room will remain a founder-led independent company.

MENLO PARK, Calif. and PLEASANTON, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Iron Group, a Menlo Park-based private investment firm, today announced a strategic growth investment in Engine Room, a finance and accounting partner for venture-backed life science companies. The investment will support organizational growth, the enhancement of service capabilities across the client's life cycle and the use of technology and AI to improve outcomes for clients, all with the goal of strengthening Engine Room's ability to support companies from seed stage through IPO and beyond. Engine Room will continue to operate as an independent, founder-led firm under the Engine Room brand.

Since 2012, Engine Room has supported the growth of more than 300 venture-backed life science companies. The firm's model combines detailed execution with CFO-caliber strategic guidance, to help management teams by building and operating high-performance outsourced finance and accounting departments with maximum efficiency.

Engine Room will remain an independent firm led by co-founders Mike Rose and Carole-Lynn Glass, who will continue as significant owners alongside Red Iron Group. The firm will maintain its brand, leadership team, and exclusive focus on the life sciences sector.

"Engine Room clients choose the firm for our tight concentration on life sciences, a focus Red Iron Group recognized from the outset. This investment will allow us to expand our team, deepen our capabilities and continue investing in systems that help our clients reach critical milestones — while preserving our proven approach and unique culture," said Mike Rose, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engine Room.

"Engine Room has been able to expand across market cycles for the past 15 years. As we continue scaling the business to meet client needs, we're excited to partner with the team at Red Iron, who share our commitment to balancing growth with service excellence," said Carole-Lynn Glass, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Engine Room.

Drug development and life science company-building cycles operate on multi-year timelines. Red Iron Group's capital base is structured for hold periods measured in decades, not fund cycles—enabling Engine Room to invest in capabilities and client relationships without near-term exit pressure.

"Engine Room is a recognized standard-setter in life sciences finance and accounting, which is among the most demanding sectors for financial professionals," said Ben Bisconti, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Red Iron Group. "Mike, Carole-Lynn, and the team have built a firm with deep expertise, a culture of integrity, and a singular focus on a sector where execution at the highest-level matters. We are pleased to support continued investment in the capabilities and service model the firm has built."

Red Iron Group has invested in specialist finance and accounting firms across multiple verticals and has found that the firms delivering the most value build deep industry expertise. Engine Room has developed a combination of domain knowledge, talent, and operating discipline over more than a decade. The investment reflects Red Iron Group's commitment to supporting specialist models in essential, mission-critical functions.

About Engine Room

Founded in 2012, with offices in the Bay Area and San Diego, Engine Room provides sophisticated, scalable finance and accounting support to venture-backed life science companies across the United States. The service integrates detailed execution — including GAAP accounting, FP&A, AP/AR, payroll, clinical trial and grant accounting, compliance and equity administration — with CFO-level strategic counsel, helping clients build financial infrastructure, strengthen controls, and achieve critical milestones from seed round through IPO and beyond.

About Red Iron Group

Red Iron Group is a private investment firm that partners with business owners and managers who are passionate about building market-leading businesses. The firm helps businesses achieve increased scale and business value through investments in organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Red Iron Group leverages its extensive Silicon Valley roots to help portfolio companies invest in and implement AI and technology enablement and adoption strategies that enhance customer relationships, drive operating efficiencies, and produce greater organic growth. Red Iron Group has established a long-term capital base focused on profitably growing lower-middle-market companies across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at https://redirongroup.com/

SOURCE Red Iron Group