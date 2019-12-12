Red Lake Gaming Selects Konami's SYNKROS to Deliver Enterprise-wide Casino Systems Technology Across Seven Clans Casinos

"Superior service, exhilarating gaming entertainment, comfort, and convenience have long been at the forefront of our guest experience at Seven Clans Casinos," said Ray Brenny, chief executive officer at Red Lake Gaming Enterprises, Inc. "Considering this legacy and our vision for continued growth, Konami's SYNKROS was the top choice to drive our casino portfolio ahead of the curve."

"Guests across Seven Clans Casinos will encounter exciting new promotions, tournaments, rewards, and mystery bonus events at all of our locations with the upcoming SYNKROS launch," said Frances Graves, marketing director at Red Lake Gaming Enterprises, Inc. "SYNKROS' advanced technology and single ecosystem provide the reliable foundation to support both our immediate and long-term objectives."

Konami's SYNKROS will power a single card system across all properties, allowing guests to enjoy seamless loyalty rewards from any of the company's landmark locations. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to engage in system-delivered True-Time Tournaments™, SuperSeries™ floor-wide bonusing, and electronic promotional drawings, with a broad variety of potential prizes and cash awards.

"Seven Clans Casino properties stand out in a competitive region for providing an incredible retreat—from the atmosphere to the amenities," said Jay Bertsch, vice president, global systems sales at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Konami is committed to connecting closely with properties through the upcoming launch and beyond, to maximize results for players, administrators, community members, and leadership."

About Red Lake Gaming Enterprises, Inc.

With three northern Minnesota locations to choose from, there's always something to do at Seven Clans Casinos. Make your escape to Red Lake, Thief River Falls, or Warroad and experience great gaming, events, and concerts. Find your home away from home at one of our three fantastic hotels and enjoy delicious food and stellar service at our restaurants. Guests at Thief River Falls are invited to discover its newly-renovated, 40,000 square foot water park, with four large water slides, three mini-slides, two hot tubs, a lazy river, and more. There isn't a better place to escape to in northern Minnesota. For more information about Seven Clans Casinos, please visit www.sevenclanscasino.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

