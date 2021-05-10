Red Ledges Debuts New Neighborhood

HEBER VALLEY, Utah., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Ledges, the private, four-season Rocky Mountain golf and recreation community located in the picturesque Heber Valley just outside of Park City, Utah, has unveiled their newest neighborhood, Mountain View Village, which is now taking homeowner reservations.

A photo rendering of The Oak-Flex option home build in the Red Ledges new neighborhood of Mountain View Village. This home option is two-levels at 3,917 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 6 baths and an attached two car garage.

Mountain View Village is designed and built by Red Ledges Homebuilding. With five models to choose from, and single- and two-story level living choices available, this opportunity allows homeowners to customize a new home. These custom homes feature open floor plans, two car garages, spectacular views, and large outdoor living spaces.

The Mountain View Village is located steps away from the award-winning Village Center. Featuring a resort style pool, waterslide, restaurant, plus the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Park and putting green.

Snow removal, landscaping and other conveniences are managed by the Red Ledges owner's association, which makes Mountain View Village an easy-living neighborhood, giving you more time to enjoy the Red Ledges lifestyle.

"We are proud to continue to grow our homebuilding opportunities, and offer a variety of home types, here at Red Ledges," noted Mitchel Burns, Red Ledges Chief Operating Officer. "Park City and the surrounding areas continue to be a top destination for those looking to experience the mountain lifestyle. Red Ledges allows homeowners to enjoy the best of Park City, with backdoor access to various recreational activities in an exclusive community."

To view Mountain View Village home floor plans and offering, please visit our website here.

Homeowners at Red Ledges have access to the award-winning Village Center and a full array of recreational amenities at the private community. The Club provides facilities and programming on-property and off-site, for all ages. Red Ledges' mountain lifestyle in the summer includes golf, tennis, horseback riding, swimming, fitness classes, hiking, biking, boating, fishing and more. In the winter, members love to ski, snowshoe, cross-country ski, and snowmobile. In each season, there are recreational and cultural activities for everyone, and the member activities at Red Ledges make it easy to discover a new passion.

About Red Ledges

Red Ledges is a 2,000-acre community located less than an hour from Salt Lake City and minutes from Park City. Neighborhoods offer a variety of home types, designed to complement the mountain beauty. A full suite of custom homebuilding and design services are offered through Red Ledges Homebuilding.

