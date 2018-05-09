Red Lion Controls Announces Crimson 3.1 Support for OPC Unified Architecture

For use with Red Lion's HMIs and data acquisition products, those deploying OPC UA to collect data can now do so without the need for additional hardware, software, or special code to populate the data. Customers can take machine data directly to enterprise business systems using a single solution from a single source.

With support of OPC UA, Crimson 3.1 acts as a server to publish data for OPC UA clients, often from the shop floor to the data center. With the ability to converse with over 300 industrial protocols, Crimson 3.1 can bring in data from disparate automation devices, converting it to OPC UA for delivery to enterprise business systems simply and easily.

"With the OPC UA gaining traction as a secure, modern way to move data, we understood it would be useful for any manufacturing industry trying to capture data from many different automation systems," said Paul Bunnell, product management director for automation products at Red Lion Controls. "Red Lion HMI and data acquisition products with Crimson 3.1 software simplifies harnessing the value of industrial information."

Today Crimson 3.1's OPC UA Server works with all Red Lion Graphite HMIs, Graphite Controllers and CR3000 HMIs. Crimson 3.1 software features support for many additional Ethernet and Serial drivers such as Ethernet/IP, DNP3, Modbus TCP, Modbus RTU and many others. With an intuitive, drag-and-drop graphical user interface and a variety of hardware offerings each supporting multiple simultaneous conversions, customers can easily integrate new functionality into virtually any PLC, PC or SCADA system.

As the global experts in communication, monitoring and control for industrial automation and networking, Red Lion has been delivering innovative solutions for over forty years. Our automation, Ethernet and cellular M2M technology enables companies worldwide to gain real-time data visibility that drives productivity. Product brands include Red Lion, N-Tron and Sixnet. With headquarters in York, Pennsylvania, the company has offices across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Red Lion is part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company. For more information, please visit www.redlion.net.

