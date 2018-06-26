Red Lobster® And DoorDash Expand Partnership Across North America

"We know our guests are busy, so we want to offer ways that make it easy and convenient for them to dine with us," said Kim Lopdrup, CEO, Red Lobster. "We're excited to expand our partnership with DoorDash as another way to grow our off-premise offerings and provide guests with an ultimate seafood dining experience, no matter where they are."

Through this partnership, Red Lobster will significantly increase its delivery footprint and ensure a best-in-class customer experience through a full integration of DoorDash into its Point of Sale (POS) system. By mid-July, Red Lobster guests in all of DoorDash's service areas will be able to place their orders through DoorDash's mobile app or website.

"At DoorDash we strive to offer the highest quality and service to our merchants, and we're thrilled to scale our partnership with Red Lobster," said Christopher Payne, Chief Operating Officer of DoorDash. "We look forward to making it even easier for customers everywhere to get their fresh seafood fix."

In addition to delivery, Red Lobster is investing in To-Go, recently launching online ordering nationwide and updating its packaging to help maintain the integrity of the food. This month, Red Lobster will also add online ordering functionality to the My Red Lobster RewardsSM app.

To earn points and redeem tasty rewards, place a to-go order or join the waitlist at your local Red Lobster restaurant, sign up for Red Lobster's app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠. The free app is available for iOS and Android. To view the complete Red Lobster menu, place a to-go order, learn more about Seafood with Standards, find a restaurant location or to join the Fresh Catch News, visit Red Lobster's website.

To order now, visit DoorDash.com/RedLobster.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. With more than 55,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/redlobster or Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/redlobster.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 850 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

