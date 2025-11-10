Red Lobster Drops New Flavors Into Fan-Favorite Seafood Boil Lineup, Plus New Entrées and Festive Cocktails

News provided by

Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Nov 10, 2025, 10:51 ET

The beloved seafood restaurant is also adding two new entrees and a limited-time winter cocktail lineup just in time for the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all seafood enthusiasts! Red Lobster is dropping some exciting updates to its menu, including three new crave-worthy seafood boil flavors: Lemon Pepper Butter, a bright zesty kick, OLD BAY® & Butter, a savory twist on a classic and RL Signature Butter, a bold blend of all flavors. These new options build on the viral success of Red Lobster's summer seafood boil launch, offering even more ways to customize and enjoy the experience.

"Lobster Nation, we're turning up the flavor once again with all new seafood boil options that deliver big on taste," said Damola Adamolekun, Chief Executive Officer at Red Lobster. "These new flavor additions reflect our commitment to bringing guests exciting, craveable dishes and giving them even more reasons to come together and celebrate around the table this season."

Guests can also enjoy two delicious new entrées, proving that you don't have to compromise great taste and your budget.

  • Shrimp & Sausage Jambalaya, a shrimp and Cajun sausage dish served over orzo rice in a spicy tomato-based sauce with bell peppers, onion and celery.
  • Shrimp Scampi Linguini, tossed in Red Lobster's signature scampi sauce with fresh tomatoes and toasted panko bread crumbs.

Red Lobster is also introducing a limited-time lineup of winter-inspired seasonal sips that guests can toast to.

  • Under the Mistletoe, Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, cranberry juice and blackberry, garnished with rosemary.
    Sugar Cookie Delight, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, RumChata and Amaretto, rimmed with holiday sugar sprinkles.
  • Snow Globe Sangria, St-Germain Elderflower, Barefoot Moscato, white cranberry juice, sparkling gold shimmer and Starry®, garnished with cranberries.

To explore the full menu and locate a restaurant, please visit www.redlobster.com

About Red Lobster

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Florida. With a decades-long heritage, we are focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly sourced. For more information, visit www.redlobster.com  or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads and TikTok.

Offer details, availability and guest purchase requirements may vary by location. See restaurant for full terms.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Red Lobster's New Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp Is Big On Flavor & Light On Your Wallet

Red Lobster's New Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp Is Big On Flavor & Light On Your Wallet

Red Lobster is turning the tide one year after emerging from bankruptcy by introducing a fresh take on a fan-favorite promotion. Introducing Ultimate ...
Red Lobster Brings Bold Flavors and Summer Fun to Crabfest with All-New Seafood Boils

Red Lobster Brings Bold Flavors and Summer Fun to Crabfest with All-New Seafood Boils

Red Lobster is making a splash this summer with the return of its biggest crab event of the year – Crabfest! This year's lineup is packed with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Restaurants

Restaurants

Retail

Retail

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics