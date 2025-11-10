Red Lobster Drops New Flavors Into Fan-Favorite Seafood Boil Lineup, Plus New Entrées and Festive Cocktails

"Lobster Nation, we're turning up the flavor once again with all new seafood boil options that deliver big on taste," said Damola Adamolekun, Chief Executive Officer at Red Lobster. "These new flavor additions reflect our commitment to bringing guests exciting, craveable dishes and giving them even more reasons to come together and celebrate around the table this season."

Guests can also enjoy two delicious new entrées, proving that you don't have to compromise great taste and your budget.

Shrimp & Sausage Jambalaya, a shrimp and Cajun sausage dish served over orzo rice in a spicy tomato-based sauce with bell peppers, onion and celery.

Shrimp Scampi Linguini, tossed in Red Lobster's signature scampi sauce with fresh tomatoes and toasted panko bread crumbs.

Red Lobster is also introducing a limited-time lineup of winter-inspired seasonal sips that guests can toast to.

Under the Mistletoe , Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, cranberry juice and blackberry, garnished with rosemary.

Sugar Cookie Delight , Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, RumChata and Amaretto, rimmed with holiday sugar sprinkles.

Snow Globe Sangria, St-Germain Elderflower, Barefoot Moscato, white cranberry juice, sparkling gold shimmer and Starry®, garnished with cranberries.

To explore the full menu and locate a restaurant, please visit www.redlobster.com

