Red Lobster® Heats Up The Frozen Food Aisle With Launch Of New! Ready-to-Bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits®

A perfect addition to any meal or a quick and easy snack solution, the new ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits go from box to baking sheet to table in less than 30 minutes – no mixing or prep work required. Biscuit-lovers can indulge in the cheesy goodness whenever the craving hits, just pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees and place the pre-made, individual biscuits on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until lightly browned. Finish by brushing the biscuits with melted butter mixed with the enclosed garlic herb seasoning packet and enjoy. It's that's simple!

The new frozen, ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits are Red Lobster's latest grocery offering giving biscuit-loving guests an easy way to sink their claws into the warm, buttery goodness from the comfort of home – morning, noon or midnight. This frozen product joins the line-up of Red Lobster's retail products including Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix for guests in search of a gluten-free alternative, as well as traditional mix and Rosemary Garlic Parmesan mix varieties, available at grocery stores nationwide. Guests are always invited to enjoy fresh, never-frozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits by visiting their local Red Lobster restaurant or ordering them To Go or via touchless delivery directly through RedLobster.com/order.

