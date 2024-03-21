Red Mango Unveils Ambitious Franchise Growth Strategy to Expand into Florida

Booming Population Growth and Economic Appeal Inspire Red Mango's Move Down South to Become Sunshine State Staple

DALLAS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Mango , a company focused on wholesome offerings, specializing in frozen yogurt, smoothies and power bowls and juices, today announced its endeavor to introduce new business opportunities to Florida with plans of opening 10 new locations across the state in the next 3 years.

Red Mango's focus on Florida expansion is driven by factors drawing many businesses to the state, such as its booming population growth resulting in more mouths to feed and its famous warm weather that drives demand for frozen treats. Not only does Red Mango fulfill these obvious opportunities, but the brand differentiates itself with healthier and nutritious offerings, filling a gap in the market and generating a lucrative new business opportunity for Florida residents.

"Red Mango's strong presence on the East Coast, particularly in states like New York, has fueled our development strategy to expand into the South. We're targeting markets like Florida, where those who have relocated from the Northeast and may already know and love Red Mango can play a pivotal role in bringing the beloved brand to their new home state," said Sherif Mityas, CEO of BRIX Holdings LLC, parent company of Red Mango. "Red Mango offers entrepreneurs a chance to build their own business and generate wealth in a market ripe with demand."

Red Mango boasts a network of over 60 locations across the United States, all owned and operated by small business owners looking to provide delicious and nutritious offerings to their communities. The push to bring Red Mango further South is fueled by parent company BRIX Holdings LLC, which is making strategic moves to deliver more of its small business ownership opportunities than ever before to these markets overflowing with prospective franchise owners.

"Red Mango represents a beacon of wellness in our community. It's a place where individuals seeking nutritious options and delightful flavors come together to nourish both body and soul," said Sebastian Gurbuz, owner of three Red Mango locations across New York and New Jersey. "As a franchise owner, it's immensely rewarding to witness the positive impact our offerings have on people's lives."

Red Mango is actively seeking out potential owner/operators looking to flex their business ownership skills by bringing a trusted brand to their respective communities across the state of Florida. The ideal candidate ranges from those who may be looking to open a business for the first time or those who have experience with ownership and want to diversify their portfolio. For a traditional store, the initial franchise fee is $30,000 for a traditional 10-year term. Other requirements include $100,000 in liquid assets to invest and a minimum net worth of $250,000.

To learn more about franchising with the Red Mango and the available franchise incentives, visit: https://redmangousa.com/red-mango-better-for-you-franchise/

For more information about the parent company, BRIX Holdings, visit https://BRIXholdings.com/ .

About Red Mango Café & Juice:

Based in Dallas and with more than 60 domestic and international locations, Red Mango Café & Juice is a rapidly expanding retailer of frozen yogurt and treats, fresh-squeezed juices, all-natural smoothies, and flatbreads and other café items.

Red Mango is a franchise portfolio company of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi-brand company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. More information about Red Mango Café & Juice is available at www.redmangousa.com . Visit Red Mango on Facebook at www.facebook.com/redmango or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/redmango . Franchising information is available at https://redmangousa.com/red-mango-better-for-you-franchise/ or (877)457-8145.

