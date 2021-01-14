Red Maple Announces Park City Location Open Third Location in the Growing Luxury Chef and Catering Portfolio Tweet this

Chef Lee's focus is on taking what seems like a familiar classic and imparts his unique style of French cuisine with southern influence while utilizing some of the west's boldest flavors to create a truly personalized experience. Lee came up in Greenville South Carolina's up and coming food scene while working at Charleston SNOB's sister restaurant HIGH COTTON, as well as Vail's famous Sweet Basil and The 10th.

This new location milestone is made even more significant that it occurred in 2020, signaling the demand for the Red Maple's distinctive experience, even during a tremendously challenging year. The company is seeing increased interest and demand from high profile clients, visitors and year-round residents, for their unique, playful and delicious dishes, all prepared with its clients utmost satisfaction in mind.

The Dallas location, which launched in 2018, is led by Partner and Executive Chef Chef Johan Van Niekerk , who was drawn to the culinary arts from a very young age growing up in South Africa. The team in Dallas offers a variety of menus at varying prices ranges , whether it is prepared meals delivered to the doorstep or in home chef-prepared culinary adventures.

"We believe experience is the most important thing that you should be looking for when seeking out a caterer to partner with for your special event or wedding day," noted Fletcher Harrison, Co-Founder and Corporate Director of Operations at Red Maple. "We have produced hundreds of weddings and high profile events over the years, and you can rely on our experience to make your day customized to your every whim, and flawless."

Since Red Maple's inception in 2014, from intimate gatherings to large events, weddings, or private parties in your location, the expert team of chefs prepare and deliver outstanding food and experiences for all of it's valued clients. The team has curated valuable partnerships with business as well as won numerous awards for its superb and unique dishes, always focused on sourcing the best possible local ingredients.

Five star, award winning Executive Chef Harrison has over 30 years of experience and surrounds himself with the best talent in the business with a combined experience of nearly 90 years in the luxury hospitality industry.

About Red Maple

Founded in 2014 from a passion project; and now with the three locations of Vail, Park City and Dallas, the team at Red Maple believes there are few things better than a well-planned, beautifully executed meal- even better if you don't have to cook it. Chef Jason and his team's passion is creating playful dishes with bright colors, complex flavors, and the most artistic presentations. Red Maple Catering blends modern preparations, service excellence, and the finest ingredients to achieve the perfect meal. To find out more, check out menus or book your event , visit them online , email or call at 970-445-3102.

Media Contact

Robin Olsen, Honey Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Red Maple Catering