Red Mesa Science & Refining Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Mesa Science & Refining, LLC is proud to announce it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification from the British Standards Institute. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard that ensures products and services meet both regulatory requirements and high internal standards through effective quality management.

"This certification distinguishes Red Mesa from the rest of the industry," stated Joseph Cachey, Chief Executive Officer, Green Rock Hemp Holdings. "Our entire production process - from biomass to crude, to distillation through crystallization and isolate - meets ISO's stringent quality standards." Red Mesa is unique from its competition in that its entire manufacturing process, including inventory control and shipping, meets these stringent standards. "Other extractors may only have one portion of their process, like shipping, approved, so customers should pay attention to other's claims," Cachey added. "Red Mesa is raising hemp industry standards when it comes to manufacturing and processing to better meet our customers' exacting needs."

Red Mesa Science & Refining operates a 50,000-square-foot facility in St. George, Utah, and performs large-scale hemp extraction, distillation, and crystallization. The state-of-the-art facility boasts an extensive, fully customized processing system to help meet exceptional volume requirements. The facility also houses a state-of-the-art cannabinoid testing lab.

"I am extremely proud of the Red Mesa team for their dedication to achieving this accreditation," stated co-founder Robert Roche. "Few industry participants are ISO 9001 certified to this degree, so this truly sets Red Mesa apart from its peers in the areas of quality, control, and professionalism. It is a major step forward in legitimizing the industry."

ISO 9001, developed by the International Organization for Standardization, sets out the criteria for a quality management system. The standard is based on implementation of a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. To achieve this certification, Red Mesa underwent an extensive company-wide audit that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and the implementation of a continuous improvement culture.

For more information, contact Green Rock Hemp Holdings: (435) 673-4125.

Red Mesa Science & Refining, LLC is part of the Green Rock Hemp Holdings family of companies. Red Mesa produces and distributes high-quality cannabidiol (CBD), isolate, and distillate utilizing industry-leading ethanol extraction, distillation, and isolation processes to maximize quality, consistency, and efficiency from flower to finished product. The Red Mesa Standard promises CBD product manufacturers, brands, and end-users consistently flawless products that exceed expectation.

Related Images

red-mesa-science-refining-logo.png

Red Mesa Science & Refining logo

SOURCE Red Mesa Science & Refining, LLC