RED NOSE DAY HARNESSES THE POWER OF ENTERTAINMENT TO RAISE $41 MILLION TO DATE IN 2023 CAMPAIGN, WITH CONSUMERS, DONORS, CORPORATE PARTNERS AND CELEBRITIES POWERING A SOCIAL IMPACT MOVEMENT OF CHANGE

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comic Relief US held its ninth annual Red Nose Day on May 25, demonstrating the profound impact that joy, levity, and laughter can have in driving transformational change. The campaign has raised $41 million so far, bringing the Red Nose Day fundraising total to $365 million raised since the campaign began in the U.S. in 2015. The funds raised transform lives, helping ensure that children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered across the U.S. and around the world, while also fostering transformative, structural changes addressing the factors that trap generations in the cycle of poverty.

Millions of people from all over the country got behind Red Nose Day's 2023 campaign, helping to drive a powerful movement of change and showing how even small things – like purchasing a Red Nose – can make a big impact. Americans of all ages from all walks of life wore their Red Noses, celebrating the campaign's annual tradition of people coming together to have fun, raise money and transform the lives of children in underserved communities. They also generously donated, fundraised in homes, offices and classrooms and championed the cause on social media.

"Red Nose Day brings people together in a fun and powerful way," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "It's a campaign like no other, serving as a galvanizing force by sparking moments of joy, levity, and fun to help make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and young people facing poverty."

"We are so inspired and grateful to our incredible partners and the millions of people who rallied to support our work," she added. "These everyday donations empower us to achieve even greater impact and accelerate critical work that seeks to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty in communities most impacted, allowing children and young people to reach their full potential and to thrive."

The total funds raised in 2023 will continue to grow through the remainder of the year from additional fundraisers and activations. Red Nose Day has supported essential programs that have provided medical care, food, shelter, education and more to over 32 million children, positively impacting their lives and those of their families.

The campaign's iconic Red Noses were sold at Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide for $1 each, and millions of customers also donated in stores via pin-pad at checkout. More than 29 suppliers participated as proud supporters with in store merchandise from their various brands. Stores and distribution center teams held fundraising competitions, with all fundraising winners receiving a Red Nose Day grant to be given to a local grantee partner in their communities. Together with grantee partners, Comic Relief US raised more awareness about Red Nose Day's impact by creating custom video content capturing the incredible work happening every day with donors' support. Walgreens significantly amplified the storytelling message through the Walgreens' Newsroom and on social channels.

NBC supported the campaign for the ninth year through mentions across the network from shows that included 'The Voice,' 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge,' 'Today,' 'Access Hollywood' and 'E! News.' 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' showed support through social media and a Red Nose Day episode of 'The Wall' also aired on the network. Local NBC stations shined a light on Red Nose Day-funded programs changing the lives of children in their communities across the country. CNBC also supported Red Nose Day with mentions across their program line-up, including on 'Squawkbox,' 'Power Lunch' and 'Fast Money Halftime Report.'

Hundreds of celebrities have supported Red Nose Day since 2015, and that star power across the entertainment industry continued with in-person appearances, social media engagement and more. Schools got in on the fun, and landmark buildings and locations across the country got involved too. The New Orleans Superdome, Niagara Falls, the Orlando Wheel at Icon Park, Philadelphia's One Liberty Place, the Cleveland Terminal Tower and the Dallas BOA building all lit up in Red on May 25 to mark the special occasion.

Corporations were also part of the powerful community of change fueling fundraising and awareness efforts. Partnering with Comic Relief US for the first time ever, the Harlem Globetrotters brought the power of Red Nose Day fun and entertainment to fans, helping raise funds across 25 games in April. Returning partner British Airways raised money for the cause in 20 airports across the country on Red Nose Day, while eBay for Charity gave customers a chance to round up their purchase at checkout with a donation to the campaign.

High-profile marketing partners offered pro bono support, including The NY Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Spotify and Pandora plus many more, helping to raise awareness for the cause.

Money raised by Red Nose Day empowers Comic Relief US to make an even greater impact in breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty and ensuring that all children have the opportunity to thrive. Their recently expanded commitment to domestic health equity includes investing in Black, Latinx, Indigenous, LGBTQ+ and community-led organizations that are developing solutions to address nutrition and food security, access to healthcare and how to build and sustain healthy communities.

Red Nose Day funds transformative programs from 50 trailblazing organizations, large and small, in the U.S. and globally, that tackle the root causes of poverty while also positioning children to thrive in the long term. These organizations include Children's Health Fund, Genesys Works, Coded by Kids, Start Early, The Ali Forney Center, Save the Children, Grow Dat, The Concilio, Feeding America, The John Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, the Malala Fund, Per Scholas, Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, The Global Fund, Covenant House and more.

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change. To date the nonprofit has raised over $421 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US' signature campaign to end child poverty, has raised over $365 million and positively impacted over 32 million children in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in communities most impacted.

