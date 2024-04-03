Red Nose Day Returns for its 10th Year on May 23, Bringing Joy and Laughter While Raising Life-Changing Funds to Help Children Facing Poverty

Longtime Supporter NBC is Back for 2024, Joined by New Partners the LEGO Group, Snapple, and Chuck E. Cheese, and Returning Partners the Harlem Globetrotters, eBay for Charity, Hikma, and Popeye the Sailorman

All-New Fun and Free Digital Filter of the Popular Red Nose Makes Supporting the Campaign Easy Across All Major Social Platforms

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Nose Day, the beloved fundraising campaign by Comic Relief US to help end child poverty, returns for its 10th year on May 23, 2024. Celebrating a decade of life-changing impact, Red Nose Day has raised more than $370 million since it began in the U.S. in 2015. The funds directly support programs that empower children and provide food, shelter, health services, education, and more, positively impacting more than 35 million children and young people to date across the U.S. and around the world.

Red Nose Day returns for its 10th year on May 23. For the first time, supporters can step into the spirit of Red Nose Day with free, immersive filters of the beloved Red Nose, now available on all major social platforms.

The power of the Red Nose, symbolizing hope and positive change, has inspired a nationwide movement of impact over the last 10 years. Corporate partners, celebrities, and millions of Americans have rallied around and generously supported the campaign, uniting in Red Nose Day's mission to drive social change through the power of entertainment. The Red Nose Day campaign takes a unique, multi-faceted approach to tackle both the consequences and root causes of child poverty from many angles across four key pillars: health, safety, education, and empowerment. Red Nose Day-funded programs also strive to provide long-term solutions that set children up for a lifetime of success.

NBC is supporting the Red Nose Day campaign across the network and through cross-portfolio programming features. Comic Relief US also welcomes three new partners: The LEGO Group's 'Build the Change' social impact program is partnering with Red Nose Day in School ; Snapple is partnering on the Red Nose Day campaign through its Snapple Rewards Program, where participants will have the opportunity to donate to the cause by uploading their Snapple beverage receipts to the program website; and Chuck E. Cheese is lighting up their family fun centers nationwide for fundraising and unique Red Nose Day entertainment activations. They are joined by returning partners The Harlem Globetrotters, eBay for Charity, Hikma, and Popeye the Sailorman, owned by King Features, a unit of Hearst.

Supporters can step into the spirit of Red Nose Day like never before with a fun, free, all-new immersive filter of the beloved Red Nose, now available on all major social platforms. With five unique backgrounds ranging from a flurry of balloons to a spectrum of rainbows, this interactive filter offers an easy way to support the campaign and is perfect for sharing with friends, family, and followers. Donating and helping to raise awareness and funds on social media are powerful ways to take part in Red Nose Day's annual tradition of bringing people together around the U.S. to have fun, raise money, and change lives.

"Red Nose Day is a powerful, energizing force for good, inspiring people across the country to come together and make a difference in the lives of children facing poverty," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "We're thrilled to celebrate Red Nose Day's 10th anniversary and continue building on our incredible first decade of impact."

"The amazing power of this campaign and its signature Red Nose is supporting transformative social impact programs that help pave a pathway out of poverty so that we can help build a brighter future that all children deserve," Moore added. "Together with our incredible partners and the millions of Americans who support Red Nose Day, we can strengthen families and communities and create a world with less childhood poverty and more childhood."

Millions of children across the U.S. and hundreds of millions of children globally live in poverty, lacking basic resources like food, shelter, health care, and education. Systemic social and economic barriers to health, housing, and education accelerate those challenges, along with intergenerational poverty. Ongoing international conflicts and the increasing number of weather-related disasters brought on by climate change also contribute to poverty.

Red Nose Day funds support more than 50 trailblazing organizations across the U.S. and around the world that provide essential services, address the immediate needs of children facing poverty, and strive to ensure and/or sustain long-term solutions that set children up for a lifetime of success. This includes community and/or BIPOC-led organizations whose leaders have real-life experience with the challenges their communities face.

Red Nose Day, which launched in the UK in 1988, was created by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning writer-director Richard Curtis ("Yesterday," "Love Actually," "Bridget Jones' Diary"). Red Nose Day campaigns in the UK and the US have together raised more than $2 billion globally.

Hundreds of stars have supported Red Nose Day in the US, including Jennifer Garner, Jack Black, Julia Roberts, Idris Elba, Paul Rudd, Courteney Cox, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Lisa Kudrow, the Jonas Brothers, Jocko Sims, Tony Hale, Sebastián Yatra, Elizabeth Banks, Blake Shelton, Ed Sheeran, Mindy Kaling, Coldplay, Daniel Craig, Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson, Jane Lynch, Sean Hayes, Kristen Bell, and many more.

Comic Relief US is a nonprofit committed to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive social change. To date, the nonprofit has raised over $436 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US' signature campaign to end poverty, has raised over $370 million and positively impacted more than 35 million children and young people in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated, and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in the most impacted communities. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief US, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit https://www.comicrelief.org/. Follow @ComicReliefUS on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

