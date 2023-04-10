RED NOSE DAY RETURNS MAY 25 FOR ITS NINTH YEAR TO RAISE MONEY, CHANGE LIVES AND BUILD HEALTHY FUTURES FOR ALL CHILDREN

Campaign's Signature Red Noses Available Now at Longtime Red Nose Day Partner Walgreens, with NBC and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Returning to Support the Campaign for 2023

Record-Breaking Success of 2022 Campaign Paves Way for Even Greater Impact in 2023, Strengthening Red Nose Day's Multi-Faceted Approach to Tackle Root Causes of Child Poverty and Position Children to Thrive in the Long Term

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comic Relief US' annual Red Nose Day campaign is back on May 25 for its ninth year, raising life-changing funds to help end the cycle of poverty and ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered across the U.S. and around the world. The campaign's iconic Red Noses, symbolizing hope and positive change, are on sale nationwide starting today at longstanding Red Nose Day partner Walgreens.

Red Nose Day returns May 25.

With the incredible commitment from partners Walgreens and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the support of NBC, celebrities and the millions of Americans who generously donate each year, Red Nose Day has created a powerful community of change since it began in the U.S. nine years ago. The campaign has raised over $324 million, with funds raised providing medical care, food, shelter, education and more to over 31 million children.

The power of the Red Nose has sparked a nationwide movement of impact since 2015 through the campaign's unique, multi-faceted approach to tackle both the consequences and root causes of child poverty from many angles across four key pillars: health, safety, education and empowerment. In addition to trying to remove systemic barriers, Red Nose Day-funded programs also strive to provide long-term solutions that set children up for a lifetime of success. Comic Relief US had a record-breaking year in 2022 by raising over $50 million, and its flagship Red Nose Day campaign was the most successful to date.

"This year, Comic Relief US is building on the momentum of our most successful fundraising year ever in 2022 by broadening our transformative community of grantee partners and increasing funding for programs addressing ongoing social inequities," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US.

"It's an honor to help these organizations become even bigger changemakers in the lives of the children and young people they serve in the communities most impacted," Moore added. "And we are so grateful for our partners and the millions of people who support Red Nose Day, allowing us to invest in organizations and social impact programs that help build healthy lives and futures that all children deserve."

Supporters can buy the campaign's beloved Red Nose exclusively at nearly 9,000 Walgreens and Duane Reade locations for just $1 each and can also donate in stores via pin-pad at checkout. The simple gesture of buying a Red Nose or making a donation has become a powerful way to change lives, one nose at a time, with one hundred percent of all proceeds benefiting Red Nose Day. Donning Red Noses celebrates the campaign's annual tradition of people coming together across the country to have fun, raise money and make a real difference in the lives of underserved children.

"Walgreens is proud to be the exclusive retail partner of Red Nose Day and to support creating a healthy future for the youth in the communities we serve," said Linh Peters, chief marketing officer of Walgreens. "With a simple donation or purchase of a Red Nose, our customers and team members have shown they're able to make a big impact in helping to provide greater access to medical, dental and mental health care, and we're inspired to once again join together to make this year an even bigger success."

NBC is supporting the Red Nose Day campaign across the network and through cross-portfolio programming features.

Other partners returning for this year's campaign include the Critical Role Foundation, eBay for Charity, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and British Airways, along with new partners Names for Good and Zigazoo.

Millions of children suffer from the devastating effects of poverty, for reasons that include systemic social and economic barriers to health, housing and education, intergenerational poverty, conflicts like the war in the Ukraine and weather-related disasters brought on by climate change. These complex challenges are especially devastating for vulnerable children whose basic needs are not being met, creating considerable barriers in communities most impacted by inequity. The UN estimates that 339 million people worldwide will need assistance in 2023, 25% more than in 2022.

Red Nose Day funds transformative programs from 50 trailblazing organizations, large and small, in the U.S. and globally, with expertise in implementing community-led solutions to ensure that all children thrive and have access to a healthy future. These organizations include Children's Health Fund, Coded by Kids, Start Early, The Ali Forney Center, Save the Children, Grow Dat, The Concilio, Feeding America, The John Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, the Malala Fund, Per Scholas, Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, The Global Fund, Covenant House and more.

Through the success of the annual Red Nose Day campaign, Comic Relief US has been able to expand and diversify their approach to include year-round activations that support children, families and communities. This expansion includes the recently announced Kids Relief campaign, which funds programs fostering empowerment, leadership, educational access and economic opportunities for young people.

Red Nose Day, created by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning writer-director Richard Curtis, ("Love Actually," "Bridget Jones' Diary," "Notting Hill"), launched in the UK in 1988. Since then, Red Nose Day campaigns in the UK and the US have together raised nearly $2 billion globally.

Hundreds of stars have supported Red Nose Day in the US, including Jack Black, Courteney Cox, Idris Elba, Lisa Kudrow, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, Paul Rudd, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, the Jonas Brothers, Tony Hale, Sebastián Yatra, Milo Ventimiglia, Blake Shelton, Ed Sheeran, Mindy Kaling, Coldplay, Daniel Craig, Will Ferrell, Kenan Thompson, Jane Lynch, Sean Hayes, Kristen Bell and many more.

About Comic Relief US

Comic Relief US harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change and create a just world free from poverty. The nonprofit has raised over $380 million by mobilizing donors of all ages to engage with causes through powerful content-driven campaigns and new digital platforms. Since 2015, Red Nose Day, Comic Relief US' signature campaign to end child poverty, has raised over $324 million and positively impacted over 31 million children in the US and around the world. Donations are invested in grantee partners and social impact programs that ensure children are safe, healthy, educated and empowered and that address the root causes of poverty in communities most impacted. Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit comicrelief.org. Follow @ComicReliefUS on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

