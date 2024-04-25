RED NOSE DAY'S ALL-NEW, FUN AND FREE RED NOSE SOCIAL FILTER IS AVAILABLE NOW; USERS CAN SHARE A DIGITAL DOSE OF LAUGHTER FOR GOOD AND DONATE TO CREATE A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR ALL CHILDREN

Interactive Red Nose Social Filter with Fun, Playful Backgrounds Makes it Easy to Support the Campaign, Donate, and Share, Creating Hilarious Moments Across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook

Everyone Can Have Fun While Driving Awareness and Raising Life-Changing Funds for Children Facing Poverty Across the US and Around the World

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Nose Day, the annual fundraising campaign by Comic Relief US to help end child poverty, returns for its 10th year on May 23, and a fun, free, and all-new digital Red Nose Day USA filter of the campaign's signature Red Nose is available now.

It's an easy way to step into the fun spirit of Red Nose Day while sharing Red Nose pics with friends, family, and followers. With five backgrounds to choose from, including rainbows, balloons, glitter and confetti, users can support the campaign in style across Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook. It's easy to donate while getting your Red Nose social filter. It's another way users can make a positive impact and join Red Nose Day in their mission to create an equitable world, free from poverty, where all generations can thrive.

To create this new digital Red Nose the Comic Relief US team worked with arfected, a Netherlands agency and leading innovator in augmented reality (AR) experiences. The immersive filter is fun and engaging, and even offers pet-tracking technology on TikTok and Snapchat, so furry friends can also rock a virtual Red Nose with their owners for even more adorable images to share.

"The Red Nose Day campaign harnesses the power of entertainment and laughter to drive social change, and this delightfully fun filter created by the innovators at arfected beautifully captures the spirit of Red Nose Day, making it easy in one-click to grab a Red Nose and donate," said Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US. "It's a great way to drive awareness and raise funds for a cause we can all get behind – helping to create a world that has less childhood poverty and more childhood."

"We are honored to be partnering with Comic Relief US for Red Nose Day. It's a cause we deeply believe in, and our AR filters are a fun and interactive way to get people involved," said Bram van de Ven, CEO at arfected. "This project is a perfect example of how immersive technology can be leveraged to raise awareness and create positive change. We can't wait to see everyone rocking their virtual Red Noses and spreading laughter for a good cause!"

The Red Nose Day campaign is powered by the belief that less childhood poverty means more childhood. More childhood means kids have more opportunity to get a great education, to have safe and supportive places to live, to be healthy and empowered, and to chase their dreams.

Red Nose Day has raised more than $370 million since it began in the U.S. in 2015. The funds directly support programs that empower children and provide food, shelter, health services, education, and more, positively impacting more than 35 million children and young people to date across the U.S. and around the world.

The power of the Red Nose, symbolizing hope and positive change, has sparked a nationwide movement of impact since 2015. Corporate partners, celebrities and millions of Americans have supported the campaign, uniting in Red Nose Day's mission to drive social change through the power of entertainment. Red Nose Day funds support more than 50 trailblazing organizations across the U.S. and around the world that provide essential services, address the immediate needs of children facing poverty, and work to set children up for a lifetime of success.

Donating at rednoseday.org and helping to raise awareness and funds on social media are powerful ways to take part in Red Nose Day's annual tradition of bringing people together around the U.S. to have fun, raise money, and change lives.

