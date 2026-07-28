Red Oak and MirrorWeb Combine to Define a New Standard in End-to-End Compliance Connectivity

Combined company unites content compliance, distribution, and communications supervision into a single, intelligent system for regulated financial services firms

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak and MirrorWeb today announced a definitive agreement to combine two of the financial services industry's trusted compliance technology offerings into a single, unified platform for governing the entire regulated communication lifecycle.

Red Oak's Compliance Connectivity Platform, encompassing content creation and AI-powered ad review, distribution through the 4U platform, and a full supervision suite, has long governed what regulated firms publish. MirrorWeb's supervision and archiving infrastructure, powered by Mira, its purpose-built AI for surfacing behavioral and conduct risk across every communication channel, was also built for compliance from the ground up, drawing on a decade in regulated communications to govern every message a firm's advisors and employees send. No other platform in the market connects this full communication lifecycle. As the two platforms come together, clients can leverage the product offerings to help grow AUM on a single, intelligent and connected system while staying compliant.

"Managing the volume, velocity, and variety of communications that regulated firms have to supervise and archive has only gotten harder over time, compounded by increasing pressure to get it into advisors' hands, quickly. When content compliance and communications supervision run on one platform, firms get something no other platform can offer: the entire communication lifecycle governed end-to-end, from creation to archive. We believe that is the future of how regulated firms will operate, and the opportunity our clients can now take advantage of."

— Romir Bosu, CEO, MirrorWeb

Romir Bosu will assume the role of CEO of the combined company, uniting both organizations under the Red Oak name. MirrorWeb will continue operating under its current name as the companies build out the full combined customer experience. Dave Dutch, Red Oak CEO, will support the combined businesses as an advisor.

Red Oak and MirrorWeb together address a challenge that has only intensified in recent years. Financial services firms face simultaneous pressure to grow revenue and navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment, yet the compliance tools most firms rely on were built for a different era: fragmented, siloed, and unable to scale.

"Red Oak was built on a simple conviction: that compliance, done right, is not a constraint on growth. It is a growth engine. Uniting that vision with more than fifteen years of compliance experience, we designed the Compliance Connectivity Platform to enable the world's largest financial firms to move faster, reach more advisors, and scale with confidence. MirrorWeb and Red Oak have been critical partners to each other in delivering on that vision, enabling end-to-end governance of the communication lifecycle for an increasingly shared client base. I'm proud of what we've done for clients together already and excited to see the combination of our platforms as the natural next step and growth driver for our clients.

— Dave Dutch, CEO, Red Oak

The combined company brings together a noteworthy client base and proof of scale. 17 of the top 20 global asset managers are clients, representing more than $62 trillion in AUM. Key performance benchmarks across the combined platform include:

More than 1,550 regulated firms on the platform

35% faster content approvals, 70% fewer compliance touches, and 54% reduction in AI review time with Red Oak

The industry's only partner content ecosystem to connect with 300+ wealth management and investment firms through 4U, Red Oak's distribution platform

98% reduction in false positive alerts and 80% reduction in communications review time via MirrorWeb Mira

Red Oak named to the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years, the RegTech100 for six years, and the FT Americas Fastest Growing Companies list for five years

About Red Oak

Red Oak is the only modern Compliance Connectivity Platform built for the financial services industry, where content, review, distribution, and supervision work as one intelligent system. Marketing content creation and approvals are streamlined and configured to solve for your unique business needs. Once approved, content then flows seamlessly through 4U for distribution, engagement, and analytics. Built by compliance experts, Red Oak accelerates the review workflow, reduces friction, and drives compliant AUM growth with white-glove implementation and exceptional support. For more information, visit redoak.com.

About MirrorWeb

MirrorWeb is the AI-native platform for communications supervision and archiving, built for compliance leaders at regulated financial services firms. We help CCOs and their teams capture and supervise every channel their advisors use, from email to iMessage, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn, with AI that surfaces what carries real risk, routes it to the right reviewer, and builds a defensible audit trail as supervision happens. The result is a compliance program that scales with the firm and gives compliance the confidence to say yes to new channels, new tools, and faster growth. Learn more at mirrorweb.com.

Contact:

Julia Davis, Red Oak

[email protected]

SOURCE Red Oak