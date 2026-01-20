Red Oak Appoints Michael Allain as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran revenue leader brings decades of experience scaling high-performance sales organizations in regulated financial services environments to the Red Oak team

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak , the only modern compliance connectivity platform that connects every stage of content creation, review, distribution, and supervision for the financial services industry today announced the appointment of Michael Allain as Chief Revenue Officer. As Chief Revenue Officer at Red Oak, Allain will work cross-functionally with Red Oak's sales, operations and leadership teams to drive scalable revenue growth and maintain operational excellence.

Allain brings more than 30 years of experience in B2B sales and over two decades in financial services, with a proven track record of building revenue engines in highly regulated, high-trust environments. Most recently, Allain served as Executive Vice President of Sales at Billd and Vice President of Sales at Rho. Earlier in his career, Allain spent more than 15 years at American Express, where he led large regional sales organizations.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Red Oak team at a pivotal moment in the company's growth. I look forward to driving meaningful impact for our financial services clients, while supporting our results-driven revenue organization," said Allain.

Allain is recognized not only for his sales and operational expertise, but for his ability to build and lead high-performance teams. His focus on fostering high-trust, high-accountability cultures that consistently deliver results will be a key asset as Red Oak continues to scale.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the team," said Dave Dutch, CEO of Red Oak. "As we continue to grow, his leadership and industry expertise will be instrumental in accelerating the value we deliver to Red Oak clients."

About Red Oak

Red Oak is the only modern compliance connectivity platform built for the financial services industry where content, review, distribution, and supervision work as one intelligent system. Powered by compliance-grade AI and designed to meet each firm's unique needs, Red Oak streamlines marketing content creation and approvals while enabling seamless distribution, engagement, and analytics through 4U. Built by compliance experts, Red Oak accelerates review workflows, reduces friction across teams, and drives compliant AUM growth with white-glove implementation and exceptional support. For more information, visit www.redoak.com .

