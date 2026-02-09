Red Oak Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of New Chief Product Officer Kirk Sadler

Veteran product leader brings deep experience driving growth and innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak , the only modern compliance connectivity platform that connects every stage of content creation, review, distribution, and supervision for the financial services industry today announced the appointment of Kirk Sadler as Chief Product Officer.

In this new role, Sadler will work cross-functionally with Red Oak's engineering, sales, marketing, and leadership teams to drive roadmap priorities and ROI for existing and future clients. Sadler has more than twenty years of product management experience building B2B enterprise software solutions spanning many markets and has a proven track record scaling product organizations through organic growth, including leading organizations through six acquisitions.

"I'm excited to join Red Oak during this next phase of growth," said Sadler. "I look forward to leading the product team to better serve our clients' needs by delivering solutions that scale with the demands of modern financial services."

Previously, Sadler spent nearly a decade as Vice President of Product at Mitratech, where he architected solutions for legal, risk, and compliance professionals across the Global 1000, predominantly in regulated industries. Sadler has deep expertise in building product and engineering engines that deliver integrated solutions across complex workflows. His experience aligns with the innovative direction in which Red Oak's Compliance Connectivity Platform is headed.

"As Red Oak enters its next phase of growth, Kirk's arrival couldn't be better timed," said Dave Dutch, CEO of Red Oak. "He brings the product leadership, domain expertise, and client focus we need to scale thoughtfully and continue raising the bar for our compliance connectivity platform, including Compliance-Grade AI™. We're excited to have him on the team."

About Red Oak

Red Oak is the only modern compliance connectivity platform built for the financial services industry where content, review, distribution, and supervision work as one intelligent system. Powered by Compliance-Grade AI™ and designed to meet each firm's unique needs, Red Oak streamlines marketing content creation and approvals while enabling seamless distribution, engagement, and analytics through 4U. Built by compliance experts, Red Oak accelerates review workflows, reduces friction across teams, and drives compliant AUM growth with white-glove implementation and exceptional support. For more information, visit www.redoak.com .

