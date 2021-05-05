Red Oak Announces Hire Of Industry Veteran, Aaron Berger, For Implementations Executive Role

According to Red Oak leadership, Aaron's addition will provide the team much-needed bandwidth to meet increased client demand. "Many firms made a rapid switch to a remote work environment during the past year, underscoring the need for centralized compliance management systems," said Cathy Vasilev, Chief Operating Officer for Red Oak. "During the same timeframe, we've added a record number of new clients. Adding Aaron's expertise to our team means we will have the ability to continue successfully managing rapid growth, get clients up and running on Red Oak's software faster, and empower compliance teams as they streamline and improve their processes."

Prior to joining Red Oak, Aaron spent more than 15 years working in the compliance industry. His most recent role was Director of Professional Services and Project Management at NRS. Throughout his career, he has led strategic technology initiatives, managed software implementations, and worked directly with clients to address their needs. "Aaron impressed us with his knowledge of the industry, his ability to understand and manage client expectations, and his skill at creating value for his employees and for the clients they serve," Vasilev said. "We're looking forward to seeing his experience at work for our Red Oak team and clients."

Aaron received a Bachelor of Science degree in management information systems from the University of Arizona and an MBA from San Diego State University. To support his work implementing new technology for customers, he has also earned several project management certifications, including Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Scrum Master (CSM).

ABOUT RED OAK COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the global advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving clients with more than $19 trillion in assets under management. Red Oak's advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines and agile technology that responds to client needs and is 100% Books and Records compliant. Clients of Red Oak typically see at least 35% faster approvals and 70% fewer touches, with many experiencing even better results. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit redoakcompliance.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Amy Watson

Vice President, Director of Marketing and Sales

(512) 696-1491

[email protected]

Learn More

SOURCE Red Oak Compliance Solutions

Related Links

https://www.redoakcompliance.com/

