Red Oak Compliance Receives Second Consecutive Recognition on Inc. Magazine Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Red Oak Compliance Solutions is No. 2130 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"Red Oak Compliance continues to grow because we've created a value proposition that makes sense for our key client segments, marketing and compliance professionals in the financial services industry," Red Oak CEO Stephen Pope said. "In an industry where regulatory requirements grow more onerous on an almost-daily basis, Red Oak is succeeding and growing by empowering clients to manage their advertising compliance and regulatory review processes faster, more efficiently, and with confidence and accuracy."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"Fast-growing companies have one thing in common – they adapt to meet their clients' needs and provide true value through their offerings," said Rick Grashel, Chief Technology Officer for Red Oak Compliance. "Red Oak has built its reputation on developing solutions that are intuitive, user-focused and designed to address clients' most pressing needs, and clients have responded by giving us their business and by maintaining ongoing loyalty to Red Oak's compliance solutions."

The Red Oak leadership team credits the organization's ongoing success, and second consecutive recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, to their ability to meet a market need that's both specialized and continuing to expand because of increased regulatory oversight.

"Red Oak fills a valuable niche in the financial compliance industry, as we support compliance professionals and marketers through both software and consulting relationships," said Cathy Vasilev, COO of Red Oak Compliance. "Our ability to support firms' diverse compliance needs has been a key contributor to Red Oak's strong and consistent growth."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.





About Red Oak Compliance Solutions

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving clients with more than $19 trillion in assets under management. Red Oak's advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines, as well as agile technology that responds to client needs and is 100% Books and Records compliant. Clients of Red Oak typically see at least 35% faster approvals, and 70% fewer touches or better. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit redoakcompliance.com.

