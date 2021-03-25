Red Oak Ranks In Top 200 Among Inc 5000 Regional List

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals list for fastest-growing private companies in the Texas region.

The list highlights Texas businesses and organizations that are privately owned and that are powerfully driving growth in their states and industries.

Red Oak's SaaS offering provides advertising review software to investment advisors and financial services providers globally. During the past year, the company has focused its efforts on developing additional features that make its software easier to use and adapt for firms of all sizes, as well as on growing its compliance consulting program.

"Many businesses in our sector had their standard procedures disrupted because of an abrupt transition to remote work," said Stephen Pope, CEO of Red Oak. "Providing a high level of flexibility and user-focused support is a requirement for companies to continue to grow and lead in uncertain times. Red Oak's technology was able to fill the gaps for our clients, ensuring they could manage review processes seamlessly regardless of the location or work schedule of their team members."

Along with the statewide recognition (ranking number 198 among privately-owned businesses in the state), Red Oak has also been included multiple times on the Inc. 5000 national list. In 2020, Red Oak was ranked 2,130 at the national level.

The firm plans to continue its growth trajectory, coupling the launch of intelligent review software in mid-2020 with the upcoming release of additional features which allow firms to further create increased efficiency in their business processes.

"We credit a portion of our growth to our development team's close collaboration with clients," said Rick Grashel, Chief Technology Officer for Red Oak. "Our deep understanding of their needs allows us to create products that truly work for them and that lead to both growth and long-term loyalty."

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Texas list show impressive rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these private companies had an average growth rate of 95 percent while the average growth for the US overall economy hovered around 10 percent. And, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Texas, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/texas.

About Red Oak Compliance Solutions

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is the advertising review software of choice in the financial services industry, serving clients with more than $19 trillion in assets under management. Red Oak's advertising compliance review software offers quick implementation timelines, as well as agile technology that responds to client needs and is 100% Books and Records compliant. Clients of Red Oak typically see at least 35% faster approvals, and 70% fewer touches or better. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, visit redoakcompliance.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Inc. 5000 Regionals Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

