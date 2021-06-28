Red One Medical and Prytime Medical Devices Announce Exclusive Partnership to Supply Life-Saving Medical Devices to the US Military

SAVANNAH, Ga., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red One Medical, a proven government contractor providing best-in-class medical supplies to Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense, is proud to exclusively partner with Prytime Medical Devices, Inc. (The REBOA Company™), a privately held medical technology company focused on minimally invasive solutions for trauma. As a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Red One Medical specializes in serving the US military's needs in Operational Medicine, Military Treatment Facilities and the VA.

Prytime Medical

Prytime Medical's newly refined flagship product, the ER-REBOA™ PLUS Catheter, provides clinicians an effective tool to control bleeding and stabilize patients in hemorrhagic shock, utilizing a minimally invasive technique called REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Balloon Occlusion of the Aorta). The catheter was designed specifically for emergency and critical care environments, making it a perfect match for combat medicine.

"Our flagship technology and technique arose from military medicine in the field, and now we're bringing the lessons learned from war to civilian trauma back home," said Prytime Medical's CEO David Spencer. "Our partnership with veteran-owned Red One Medical supports our original mission to support combat wounded military members and those who treat them."

"We're proud to get these cutting-edge medical devices into the hands of US military trauma surgeons and other medical providers close to the point of injury," said Red One Medical's CEO Charles Pollak. "Red One works hard to bridge the gap between private sector innovations and government contracting, because we know these devices can save lives."

The new PLUS design improves on the original ER-REBOA™ by adding five new features to help control massive non-compressible hemorrhage, including:

1) "Landing zone" markers to easily identify zones 1 and 3

2) Repackaged peel away sheath to reduce prep time

3) Length markers on both sides of catheter for better visibility

4) Documentation tag to capture critical information

5) Guidewire compatible for subsequent vascular procedures

Prytime Medical also offers the ER-REBOA™ PLUS Training Catheter and ARTI Simulator for arterial access training.

About Prytime Medical Devices, Inc.

Prytime Medical Devices, Inc. designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for hemorrhage control. The underlying intellectual property for the ER-REBOA™ Catheter was conceived by experienced military vascular surgeons Dr. Todd Rasmussen and Dr. Jonathan Eliason, based on lessons learned in combat trauma surgery. The successful transition to use in civilian trauma has contributed to product evolution which will contribute to saving even more lives. For more information, go to www.prytimemedical.com or call (210) 340-0116.

About Red One Medical

Red One Medical identifies and delivers advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies that transform care for America's veterans and military service members. Located in Savannah, GA, Red One Medical is a CVE-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB). It donates a portion of profits to charities that support veterans, military families and their communities.

Media Contact:

Rachael Post

917-757-5841

[email protected]

SOURCE Red One Medical