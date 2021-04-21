Red One Medical and Quick Tube Medical Announce Partnership to Provide Military Members with New Life-Saving Chest Tube Device

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red One Medical, a proven government contractor providing best-in-class medical supplies to the VA and DoD, is proud to exclusively partner with Quick Tube Medical to deliver its one-of-a-kind, FDA-registered standardized chest tube systems to special ops units, conventional military forces, first responders and VA hospitals. The new chest tube first came to market earlier this month.

Quick Tube Medical

Quick Tube's rapid deployment system device offers a record-setting average "Insertion to Completion" process of 30 – 45 seconds, compared to insertion time of up to 8 minutes for traditional chest tubes, which require incisions. In emergency situations, those extra minutes may result in compromised brain function and loss of life.

"This cutting edge device has the potential to revolutionize the use of chest tubes in challenging and time sensitive environments," said Red One Medical's CEO Charles Pollak. "Red One is excited to get this syringe-like innovation into the hands of first responders and military service members in the field. It can save lives."

More than 1 million chest tubes are placed annually in the United States, and more than 4 million are placed worldwide. In general terms, a "chest tube" is a flexible plastic tube that is inserted through the chest wall and into the pleural spaces to remove air, pus or fluid. It's also known as a chest drain, thoracic catheter, tube thoracotomy, or intercostal drain. Chest tubes are used in a variety of environments, including traditional hospital settings.

"We're excited to partner with a small business and disabled veteran company that aligns with the same values that Quick Tube Medical was created from," said Quick Tube Medical's co-founder Ryan Luttrell. "Red One Medical helps us bring life-saving technology to meet the needs of active military and retired veterans, which is why we invented the first-ever rapid deployed chest tube kit in the market."

Quick Tube offers additional competitive advantages:

Improved physician/medic efficiency during trauma intervention, respiratory deterioration, and code blue situations

Advanced engineering to stabilize the center space between the skin and internal tube

Hypoallergenic body stabilization shield that is strong, yet pliable, for patient movement and repositioning

Disposable insertion rod for one-time use

Grip stabilizers designed for comfort, control, and ease of insertion

Inflatable balloon lock designed to internally position and hold in place

For online product demonstrations, go HERE.

About Quick Tube Medical

With an unprecedented commitment to serving our medics and physicians, we design and create lifesaving technology to serve the first responder community. "When Seconds Count," we are one team with one fight to save lives. The US-based, privately held company is headquartered in Fletcher, North Carolina, and all products are FDA-registered. For more information, visit www.quicktubemedical.com.

About Red One Medical

Red One Medical identifies and delivers advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies that transform care for America's veterans and military service members. Located in Savannah, GA, Red One Medical is a CVE-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB). It donates a portion of profits to charities that support veterans, military families and their communities.

