Red One Medical Partners with ALG Health to Provide 100% Made in the USA N95 NIOSH-Approved Face Masks to Veterans and Military Service Members

SAVANNAH, Ga., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red One Medical, a proven government contractor providing best-in-class medical supplies to the VA and DoD, has exclusively partnered with ALG Health – one of the few face mask manufacturers in America. In 2020, Americans faced pandemic-related healthcare supply shortages unlike ever before. While retailers and distributors did their best to supply citizens with masks, 95 percent of surgical masks and 70 percent of respirators like N95 masks are made overseas, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.*

ALG Health rose to the challenge, determined to shift manufacturing back to the US to meet rising demand. The company made a significant investment in their state-of-the art facility in Ohio, which is making N95 masks that are "100% Made in the USA" from start to finish and approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). The company recently received FDA-approval for their foldable N95 to be used as a surgical mask. They're scaling rapidly–and at full capacity–will be able to produce 1 million masks/day.

Red One Medical will provide these masks, which meet Buy American and Berry Amendment mandates, to America's veterans and military service members.

"We're proud to partner with Red One–a leading government contractor," said Adam Harmon, ALG Health's President and CEO. "Together, we're committed to providing better access to N95 NIOSH-approved respirators that are 100% US-made and Berry Amendment-compliant."

ALG Health is creating much-needed manufacturing jobs in NW Ohio that "help local residents rebuild their families and future," said Doug Soper, ALG Health's VP of Sales and Distribution. The company is committed to serving underserved and at-risk local communities.

"Red One is excited to team with a company whose vision of 'protecting those who protect us' aligns with our core values," said Red One's CEO Charles Pollak. "ALG Health is a reliable, scalable source of American-made masks for the VA healthcare workers who need them."

In 2020, Red One Medical donated 10,000 KN95 face masks to VA hospitals to support healthcare workers, veterans and their families. The company also partnered with Maersk to deliver mission critical medical supplies to help combat COVID-19, including delivering 29 million masks to the government of Alberta, Canada, which distributed the masks to its citizens for free.

About ALG Health

ALG Health's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bryan, Ohio makes 100% Made in the USA NIOSH-approved N95 masks. In 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic exposed a huge shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the US, especially high quality, American-made PPE. We saw the need and rose to the challenge, determined to change the future of PPE manufacturing in America. We're proud to serve the American medical community, first responders, military, government, schools, volunteers, and fellow US manufacturers.

About Red One Medical

Red One Medical identifies and delivers advanced medical and pharmaceutical technologies that transform care for America's veterans and military service members. Located in Savannah, GA, Red One Medical is a CVE-certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOSB). It donates a portion of profits to charities that support veterans, military families and their communities.

*Source: How Decades of Offshoring Led to a Mask Shortage in a Pandemic by Tim Simonite, Wired. March 29, 2020. https://www.wired.com/story/decades-offshoring-led-mask-shortage-pandemic/

