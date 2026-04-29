RED PHONE BOOTH HOSTS NATIONWIDE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 2

Red Phone Booths' national Kentucky Derby watch party invites guests to step behind the iconic booth and into an elevated Derby Day experience with Southern elegance, live music, classic cocktails, bold fashion, raffles, light bites, and the excitement of "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports." The Kentucky Derby race is scheduled for 5:57 PM CT and 6:57 PM ET.

Guests searching for a Kentucky Derby watch party near them, a luxury speakeasy bar, a craft cocktail bar, a Luxury Cigar Lounge or one of the best places to watch the Kentucky Derby can find Red Phone Booth location information for Downtown Atlanta, Buckhead, Nashville, Dallas at The Colony, and Miami Brickell, through redphonebooth.com. Each Red Phone Booth destination is designed to bring together Prohibition-era atmosphere, refined hospitality, classic cocktails, premium spirits, cigar lounge experiences, and private event space under one immersive brand.

EVENT DETAILS

A FULLY IMMERSIVE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY EXPERIENCE

From arrival to the final stretch, guests will enjoy a curated Derby celebration inside one of the most distinctive speakeasy bars and craft cocktail lounges in the country.

Complimentary Mint Julep

Live band performances with Southern charm and high-energy atmosphere

Kentucky Derby race coverage streamed live on large-format screens and 100-inch projectors

Light bites included throughout the evening

Raffles, prize giveaways, Best Dressed contest, and Best Hat contest

A fashion-forward crowd celebrating simultaneously across multiple cities

This is more than a typical bar watch party. It is a synchronized, multi-city Derby Day celebration built for guests who want to dress boldly, sip classic cocktails, and celebrate the Kentucky Derby in a refined, high-energy setting.

STYLE, TRADITION, AND DERBY DAY FASHION

Derby Day is as much about fashion as it is about the race. Guests are encouraged to arrive in statement hats, fascinators, linen suits, bold colors, and standout spring looks. Attendees can compete in Best Dressed and Best Hat contests for prizes and recognition.

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Capacity is limited at each participating location. Tickets are available now at redphonebooth.com. Guests are encouraged to secure tickets early for this national Kentucky Derby watch party experience.

A DESTINATION FOR CORPORATE EVENTS, PRIVATE PARTIES, AND CLIENT ENTERTAINMENT

Beyond Derby Day, Red Phone Booth is a preferred destination for corporate events, private parties, client entertainment, networking gatherings, executive meetings, milestone celebrations, and full venue buyouts. Companies in major markets including Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Nashville, and the Southeast choose Red Phone Booth for its distinctive atmosphere, award-winning craft cocktail program, refined cigar lounge environment, and polished hospitality.

Businesses looking for a private event venue, corporate event space, speakeasy event venue, or luxury lounge for client entertainment can book private events through Red Phone Booth.

A NATIONAL AUTHORITY IN CLASSIC CRAFT COCKTAILS

Recognized nationwide as a premier craft cocktail bar and luxury speakeasy, Red Phone Booth is known for uncompromising attention to detail and dedication to cocktail history. The experience is defined by:

At Red Phone Booth, bartenders do more than prepare drinks. They curate experiences and share the origin stories and cultural significance behind the world's most iconic cocktails.

PREMIUM CIGAR LOUNGE, GLOBAL CIGAR PARTNERSHIPS, AND AIR PURIFICATION

A defining element of the Red Phone Booth experience is its nationally recognized premium cigar lounge. Red Phone Booth partners with cigar makers from around the world to secure limited allocations, rare releases, and highly sought-after selections. The brand also offers its own proprietary in-house Red Phone Booth cigars, giving members and guests another distinctive reason to visit.

Each location features a walk-in, temperature-controlled humidor with more than 200 premium cigar selections. Red Phone Booth's advanced air purification system is another major differentiator from traditional cigar lounges. The system is designed to circulate fresh air, support quality air control, reduce smoke, minimize odor, and create a clean, comfortable environment for both cigar aficionados and guests enjoying cocktails, dining, and private events.

For guests searching for a premium cigar lounge, luxury cigar bar, well-ventilated cigar lounge, or cigar lounge with fresh air and air purification, Red Phone Booth delivers a refined experience where cigar culture, rare spirits, craft cocktails, and hospitality work together.

CONTINUE THE EXPERIENCE BEYOND DERBY DAY

Guests can continue exploring Red Phone Booth beyond Derby Day:

Get the Code for access to a hidden speakeasy experience near you

for access to a hidden speakeasy experience near you Book a Membership Tour and discover member privileges, exclusive events, tasting experiences, priority access, and more

and discover member privileges, exclusive events, tasting experiences, priority access, and more Plan a Private Event for corporate gatherings, client entertainment, private parties, celebrations, networking events, and full venue buyouts

ABOUT RED PHONE BOOTH

Red Phone Booth is an award-winning luxury speakeasy concept that transports guests to the elegance and intrigue of the 1920s Prohibition era. With a hidden entrance through a restored London red phone booth, each location invites members and their guests into a meticulously curated environment featuring vintage-inspired decor, plush leather seating, intimate lighting, and an atmosphere of timeless sophistication.

Recognized nationwide as a premier craft cocktail bar, cocktail lounge, cigar lounge, and luxury speakeasy, Red Phone Booth is celebrated for its historically accurate classic cocktail program, rare and limited-edition spirits collection, and meticulous attention to detail. From hand-cut, double reverse-osmosis ice to fresh-squeezed juices and garnishes prepared to order, every element is designed to deliver a world-class cocktail experience.

Complementing its celebrated beverage program is a thoughtfully curated culinary offering rooted in traditional technique. Guests can enjoy authentic Italian dishes prepared in wood-fired ovens, including handcrafted Neapolitan-style pizzas made according to time-honored methods. The food menu blends old-world authenticity with elevated presentation, creating a dining experience that pairs seamlessly with the lounge's rare spirits and classic cocktails.

The venue also hosts exclusive tasting events led by top industry experts, offering members unique access to rare spirits and curated pairings. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Red Phone Booth delivers more than just a night out. It offers an immersive, elevated experience defined by exceptional service, refined ambiance, and meticulous craftsmanship.

SOURCE RPB Management Group