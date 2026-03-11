The nation's premier speakeasy, cigar lounge, bourbon bar, and award-winning craft cocktail destination invites guests to celebrate three years of elevated nightlife in The Colony, Texas

THE COLONY, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Phone Booth The Colony - widely recognized as the nation's premier speakeasy, cigar lounge, bourbon bar, and craft cocktail bar — will celebrate its three-year anniversary at Grandscape with The Toast at Red Phone Booth, a Prohibition-era inspired celebration taking place Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Located at Grandscape, one of the most dynamic entertainment destinations in North Texas, Red Phone Booth has quickly become a standout nightlife venue for guests seeking craft cocktails, rare spirits, premium cigars, and an authentic speakeasy experience.

Over the past three years, Red Phone Booth has built a reputation as one of the best cocktail bars and cigar lounges in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, drawing guests from across North Texas looking for a hidden-entry lounge experience that blends Prohibition-era charm with modern luxury hospitality.

The anniversary celebration, known as "The Toast at Red Phone Booth," will bring together members, VIP guests, and the public for an evening of music, cocktails, and celebration inside one of the most talked-about speakeasy bars near Dallas.

From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the evening begins with an exclusive VIP and members-only experience featuring an open bar, light bites, and a live band.

Beginning at 8:00 p.m., the celebration opens to the public with a high-energy anniversary party featuring a live DJ, giveaways, and a full night of craft cocktails at one of the most unique nightlife destinations in The Colony.

For many guests searching online for a "cigar lounge near me," "best cigar bar in Dallas," or "speakeasy bar near Dallas," Red Phone Booth has become the go-to destination for an immersive night out.

"Over the past three years, Red Phone Booth The Colony has become a destination for guests seeking an authentic craft cocktail experience, a sophisticated cigar lounge atmosphere, and a venue that is ideal for corporate events and private celebrations," said Stephen de Haan, Executive Chairman and Founder of Red Phone Booth.

"The Toast is our way of raising a glass to the incredible members, guests, and community who have supported us while also welcoming new guests to experience Red Phone Booth - whether that means visiting our website to Get the Code or booking a Membership Tour to discover the full experience."

Event Details

What: The Toast at Red Phone Booth (The Colony) 3-Year Anniversary Celebration

When: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

VIP & Members Experience: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Anniversary Party (Open to the Public): 8:00 p.m. – Midnight

Where: Red Phone Booth The Colony at Grandscape

Attire: Classic Cocktail Style Encouraged

Event Link: CLICK HERE

The Toast at Red Phone Booth Anniversary Celebration Will Feature

Open bar and light bites from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (VIPs & Members Only)

Live band performing from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Anniversary celebration party with live DJ from 8:00 p.m. – Midnight

Anniversary raffles and exclusive giveaways

Classic cocktail attire encouraged

Guests who are not yet members can visit the Red Phone Booth website and click "Get the Code" to receive access to the public celebration beginning at 8:00 p.m.

A Destination for Corporate Events, Private Parties, and Client Entertainment

Beyond its reputation as one of the best speakeasy bars in Texas, Red Phone Booth The Colony has become a preferred venue for corporate events, private parties, networking gatherings, and client entertainment.

Companies throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region regularly book Red Phone Booth for private events and full buyouts, taking advantage of its distinctive atmosphere, award-winning craft cocktail program, and refined cigar lounge environment.

For businesses looking for a venue that makes a memorable impression, Red Phone Booth offers a hospitality experience designed to elevate corporate gatherings, executive meetings, and milestone celebrations.

BOOK YOUR NEXT EVENT

A National Authority in Classic Craft Cocktails

Recognized as a premier craft cocktail bar and luxury speakeasy, Red Phone Booth is known for its uncompromising attention to detail and dedication to cocktail history.

The experience is elevated by:

A cocktail menu featuring more than 100 historically accurate classics, prepared according to their original specifications

featuring more than 100 historically accurate classics, prepared according to their original specifications Double reverse-osmosis ice, hand-cut from 35-pound blocks

Fresh-squeezed juices prepared daily

Garnishes cut to order

Rare and premium spirits sourced globally

At Red Phone Booth, bartenders do more than prepare drinks, they curate experiences, often sharing the origin stories and cultural significance behind each cocktail.

About Red Phone Booth

Red Phone Booth is an award-winning luxury speakeasy concept that transports guests to the elegance and intrigue of the 1920s Prohibition era. With a hidden entrance through a restored London red phone booth, each location invites members and their guests into a meticulously curated environment featuring vintage-inspired décor, plush leather seating, intimate lighting, and an atmosphere of timeless sophistication.

Recognized nationwide as a premier craft cocktail bar and cocktail lounge, Red Phone Booth is celebrated for its historically accurate classic cocktail program, rare and limited-edition spirits collection, and meticulous attention to detail, from hand-cut, double reverse-osmosis ice to fresh-squeezed juices and garnishes prepared to order. Each cocktail is crafted with precision, preserving the integrity and storytelling of the world's most iconic recipes.

Complementing its celebrated beverage program is a thoughtfully curated culinary offering rooted in traditional technique. Guests can enjoy authentic Italian dishes prepared in wood-fired ovens, including handcrafted Neapolitan-style pizzas made according to time-honored methods. The food menu blends old-world authenticity with elevated presentation, creating a dining experience that pairs seamlessly with the lounge's rare spirits and classic cocktails.

The venue also hosts exclusive tasting events led by top industry experts, offering members unique access to rare spirits and curated pairings. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Red Phone Booth delivers more than just a night out, it offers an immersive, elevated experience defined by exceptional service, refined ambiance, and meticulous craftsmanship. Whether relaxing with colleagues, entertaining clients, or celebrating a special occasion, Red Phone Booth sets the gold standard for modern luxury nightlife.

A defining element of the experience is its nationally recognized cigar program. Each location features a walk-in, temperature-controlled humidor housing more than 200 selections of the world's most sought-after and limited-edition cigars. Through partnerships with many of the globe's most respected cigar makers, Red Phone Booth offers a curated collection that makes it a true aficionado's destination, pairing seamlessly with its rare spirits, handcrafted cocktails, and wood-fired cuisine.

Often described by guests as one of the best speakeasy bars and cigar lounges in the Texas, Red Phone Booth has become a destination for guests searching for:

Best cigar bar in Dallas

Speakeasy bar near Dallas

Craft cocktail bar in The Colony

Bourbon bar and whiskey bar near Grandscape

Cigar lounge near me

SOURCE RPB Management Group