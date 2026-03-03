The Green Fairy Returns: Red Phone Booth Celebrates National Absinthe Day

The Nation's Premier Prohibition-Era Speakeasy & Award-Winning Craft Cocktail Bar, Red Phone Booth, Celebrates National Absinthe Day Nationwide with Traditional Drip Rituals and Historic Cocktails

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Absinthe Day on March 5, Red Phone Booth , the nationally recognized Prohibition-era speakeasy and award-winning craft cocktail bar, is inviting guests across the nation to experience the ritual, history, and mystique of absinthe through traditional tableside presentations and historically accurate classic cocktails.

For those searching for a craft cocktail bar near me, an authentic speakeasy, or a refined cocktail lounge experience, Red Phone Booth is marking the occasion with a curated absinthe program that honors the spirit's storied past while showcasing the brand's nationally acclaimed cocktail authority.

With locations in Atlanta , Buckhead , Miami , Dallas , and Nashville , guests living in, or traveling to, these cities can step behind the red phone booth to celebrate National Absinthe Day in true Prohibition-era fashion. Two additional locations are scheduled to open in Tampa and Durham by the end of 2026, further expanding the brand's national footprint.

The Green Fairy Returns

Absinthe, often referred to as "The Green Fairy," rose to prominence in late 19th-century France and became a cultural icon among artists, writers, and intellectuals. Traditionally prepared using a perforated absinthe spoon, a sugar cube, and slow-dripped ice water poured over the emerald spirit, the preparation transforms the liquor into a cloudy, aromatic elixir, a presentation as captivating as the drink itself.

On National Absinthe Day, guests at Red Phone Booth can enjoy:

• Traditional Tableside Absinthe Drip Ritual

• Corpse Reviver No. 2

• Death in the Afternoon

• Sazerac

Each cocktail is prepared according to its original specifications, preserving the integrity and craftsmanship that define Red Phone Booth's award-winning craft cocktail program.

A National Authority in Classic Craft Cocktails

Recognized as a premier craft cocktail bar and luxury speakeasy, Red Phone Booth is known for its uncompromising attention to detail and dedication to cocktail history.

The experience is elevated by:

A cocktail menu featuring more than 100 historically accurate classics, prepared according to their original specifications

Fresh-squeezed juices prepared daily

Garnishes cut to order

Rare and premium spirits sourced globally

At Red Phone Booth, bartenders do more than prepare drinks, they curate experiences, often sharing the origin stories and cultural significance behind each cocktail.

National Absinthe Day offers guests a rare opportunity to witness a historic ritual while enjoying the ambiance of a hidden speakeasy designed to transport patrons to the elegance of the 1920s.

How to Celebrate National Absinthe Day at Red Phone Booth

Guests can gain access to the Prohibition experience by visiting RedPhoneBooth.com , selecting their preferred location, and clicking " Get The Code. "

Those interested in enhanced privileges may book a Membership Tour through the website to explore member benefits, including exclusive events and curated tasting experiences.

Red Phone Booth also serves as a sought-after corporate event space , offering semi-private gatherings, private rooms, and full-venue buyouts. Companies seeking a distinctive speakeasy backdrop for networking receptions, client entertainment, or celebratory events can inquire directly through the website.

With a growing national presence, Red Phone Booth continues to set the standard for guests searching for a cocktail bar near me, an immersive speakeasy experience, or a refined venue for private events.

About Red Phone Booth

Red Phone Booth is an award-winning luxury speakeasy concept that transports guests to the elegance and intrigue of the 1920s Prohibition era. With a hidden entrance through a restored London red phone booth, each location invites members and their guests into a meticulously curated environment featuring vintage-inspired décor, plush leather seating, intimate lighting, and an atmosphere of timeless sophistication.

Recognized nationwide as a premier craft cocktail bar and cocktail lounge, Red Phone Booth is celebrated for its historically accurate classic cocktail program, rare and limited-edition spirits collection, and meticulous attention to detail, from hand-cut, double reverse-osmosis ice to fresh-squeezed juices and garnishes prepared to order. Each cocktail is crafted with precision, preserving the integrity and storytelling of the world's most iconic recipes.

Complementing its celebrated beverage program is a thoughtfully curated culinary offering rooted in traditional technique. Guests can enjoy authentic Italian dishes prepared in wood-fired ovens, including handcrafted Neapolitan-style pizzas made according to time-honored methods. The food menu blends old-world authenticity with elevated presentation, creating a dining experience that pairs seamlessly with the lounge's rare spirits and classic cocktails.

The venue also hosts exclusive tasting events led by top industry experts, offering members unique access to rare spirits and curated pairings. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Red Phone Booth delivers more than just a night out, it offers an immersive, elevated experience defined by exceptional service, refined ambiance, and meticulous craftsmanship. Whether relaxing with colleagues, entertaining clients, or celebrating a special occasion, Red Phone Booth sets the gold standard for modern luxury nightlife.

A defining element of the experience is its nationally recognized cigar program . Each location features a walk-in, temperature-controlled humidor housing more than 200 selections of the world's most sought-after and limited-edition cigars. Through partnerships with many of the globe's most respected cigar makers, Red Phone Booth offers a curated collection that makes it a true aficionado's destination, pairing seamlessly with its rare spirits, handcrafted cocktails, and wood-fired cuisine.

Locations in Atlanta, Buckhead, Miami, Dallas, and Nashville, with Tampa and Durham opening in 2026.

For more information or to gain access, visit:

https://www.redphonebooth.com

