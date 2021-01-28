Red Phosphor Markets, 2025 - Increased Demand for Matchsticks, Flame Retardants, Semiconductors, and Fertilizers in Multiple Application Areas Such as Automotive, Agriculture, and Pyrotechnics

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Red Phosphor Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Types and Their Applications, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global red phosphor market accounted for $476.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $612.52 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period 2020 -2025.



The global red phosphor market's growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for matchsticks, flame retardants, semiconductors, and fertilizers in multiple application areas such as automotive, agriculture, and pyrotechnics. Additionally, the implementation of government laws and regulations across the globe limits the production and import of red phosphor.



This discourages the demand for red phosphor on a global scale. The increasing emphasis on advanced and innovative technologies and products in the red phosphor industry creates several opportunities for the manufacturers to expand their revenue stream and product portfolios by using the 6N and 7N type red phosphorous in the semiconductor and electronics sector for developing and manufacturing innovative products.

The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of applications for red phosphor, increasing adoption and awareness rates, and heavy investments made in the research and development of red phosphor-based end-use products and solutions in the industry and its development. In addition, governments are coming up with policies and laws to encourage the import of red phosphorous in a transparent manner, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 has hit the red phosphor industry hard in terms of import of raw -material, transportation, and maintenance of a smooth supply/demand. The unavailability of sufficient raw material has created an imbalance in supply for medium-scale manufacturers as well as small-scale and medium-scale end users.

Competitive Landscape

Earlier, the applications of red phosphor were limited to matchsticks and fertilizers, but the innovation and development of red phosphor-based electronics such as semiconductors and transistors boost the capabilities of red phosphor in the mentioned industries. The red phosphor manufactured currently has significantly higher shock resistance as compared to its alternatives such as white, black, or yellow phosphorus.

Continuous product expansions (launches and enhancements) are some of the business strategies executed in the red phosphor market. Several companies, including BASF SE, Clariant AG, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd, and Wylton (China) Chemicals Co., Ltd. have been involved in product launches and enhancements.

