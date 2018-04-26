Red Points Releases the 1st Free Digital Course on Online Brand Protection

- Red Points Academy offers a free online course and a certification on how to detect, validate and enforce intellectual property across the web. The objective is to train those who want to learn how to protect their brand online

On the eve of the World Intellectual Property Day, Red Points, the smart solution to digital content piracy and online counterfeits, released an online learning center called Red Points Academy. The platform offers free lessons on the detection, validation and enforcement of intellectual property over the internet, as well as a testing center that provides a personalized certificate to all of those who attend and successfully complete the course.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683046/Laura_Urquizu_Red_Points.jpg )



The release was led by Laura Urquizu, CEO of Red Points, and counted with the presence of Dan Harris, founder of the firm Harris Bricken, based in Los Angeles. Mr. Harris is also the founder of The China Law Blog, mentioned by the ABA Journal in its perennial favorite list of the top 100 legal blogs on the internet -- the Blawg 100 Hall of Fame.

Red Points Academy's release was also attended by Kevin Nugent, VP of Customer Success at IPfolio -- the leading intellectual property management software.

According to Laura Urquizu, CEO at Red Points, Red Points Academy becomes necessary "in a world where anyone can sell online, and therefore anyone can be affected by online brand abuse as well."

"It's not a problem exclusive to big brands anymore. Businesses on the internet are becoming more and more niche-oriented, giving an opportunity for smaller companies to prospect and grow in this environment. However, counterfeiters keep an eye on those success stories too. We require innovation, but also well-trained professionals who will cover the needs of the thousands of brands, which are conquering the online space without the correct professional orientation regarding online brand protection. Red Points Academy brings innovation and collaboration to this sector, which are important traits embedded in our DNA", states Laura Urquizu.

Registering at Red Points Academy

Red Points Academy (academy.redpoints.com) is a free online course for all those professionals who want to learn more about the latest trends and changes in online brand protection. Red Points' course in online brand protection is divided into 6 modules, each of them containing 2 lessons. The modules cover all the steps of the IP protection work, including the fundamentals, types of infringements and channels found online, strategies and best practices, brand protection automation, reporting and intelligence, as well as a module focusing on the future trends in the sector.

Videos and tests include real-life examples of the threats faced by brands in marketplaces, social media, and other online platforms. The certificate is also issued at no cost.

About Red Points

Red Points is a technology company that provides the smart solution for brands and content owners to combat counterfeiting online and digital piracy. Red Points is the preferred brand protection partner in the sporting, entertainment, fashion & accessories, editorial, design and luxury industries, providing unique products across the entire digital spectrum. To learn more about Red Points, please visit www.redpoints.com.

For more information

Conrado Lamas

Head of Communications at Red Points

clamas@redpoints.com

SOURCE Red Points