Red Post Energy Futures Appoints Former Nevada Energy Director, Dwayne McClinton as Senior Vice President of Energy & Infrastructure Development

Veteran energy executive, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and former Nevada Energy Director joins Red Post Energy Group's strategic growth and infrastructure platform to help drive U.S. market expansion and next-generation power deployment.

HOUSTON and WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Post Energy Futures, the strategic growth, government affairs, and energy project development platform of Red Post Energy, today announced the appointment of Dwayne McClinton as Senior Vice President, Energy & Infrastructure Development.

In this role, McClinton will help lead the company's efforts to advance strategic growth initiatives, stakeholder engagement, and public-private opportunities across the energy sector, with a particular focus on supporting the development and execution of power generation and grid-supporting infrastructure in the United States.

McClinton brings more than two decades of experience spanning utilities, renewables, government affairs, and large-scale energy development. Most recently, he served as a cabinet-level official in the administration of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, where he led the Nevada Governor's Office of Energy and helped shape the state's energy strategy during a period of significant infrastructure growth and evolving power demand.

A former United States Marine Corps veteran, McClinton has built a reputation as a respected leader at the intersection of policy, utility operations, energy innovation, and economic development. Throughout his career, he has managed complex energy portfolios, supported infrastructure deployment, and worked across government and industry to navigate the regulatory, political, and operational realities of delivering reliable power.

"Dwayne brings exactly the kind of experience, credibility, and execution-oriented leadership we need as we continue building Red Post Energy Futures," said Hon. James E. Campos, President of Red Post Energy Futures. "He understands how to move projects forward in the real world — from government and regulatory navigation to utility relationships, stakeholder alignment, and the broader strategic considerations required to support major energy infrastructure. As power demand accelerates across the country, Dwayne will play an important role in helping us identify, position, and advance opportunities that strengthen reliability and support future growth."

"I'm proud of the growth and caliber of leadership we are building within our Washington, D.C.-based Red Post Energy Futures division," said Lance Medlin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Red Post Energy Group. "Under the leadership of President James E. Campos, Red Post Energy Futures is rapidly assembling a senior team with the real-world experience, credibility, and execution discipline required to compete in today's energy and infrastructure environment. Dwayne's appointment is another strong step forward as we continue to build a platform positioned to support major power generation and infrastructure opportunities"

In his new role, McClinton will support Red Post Energy Futures' expanding portfolio of initiatives tied to power generation, grid reliability, data center-related energy demand, and strategic market development, helping the company engage with public officials, utilities, landowners, and private-sector partners as it advances high-value energy infrastructure opportunities.

"America's energy future will require experienced leadership that understands both the policy landscape and the operational realities of getting projects built," said Dwayne McClinton. "I'm excited to join Red Post Energy Futures at a time when the need for dependable, scalable power infrastructure has never been more urgent. This team brings global experience and understands the stakes, and I look forward to helping expand our footprint and support energy solutions that meet the demands of our growing energy economy."

McClinton's appointment reflects Red Post Energy Futures' continued commitment to assembling a senior leadership team with real-world experience across government, energy markets, and project execution as the company positions itself to help meet rising domestic demand for resilient, dispatchable, and strategically located power infrastructure.

About Red Post Energy Futures

Red Post Energy Futures is the strategic growth, stakeholder engagement, and government affairs platform of Red Post Energy Group focused on advancing energy infrastructure opportunities through market positioning, public-private engagement, and high-level strategic execution. The platform supports initiatives across power generation, energy reliability, and next-generation infrastructure needed to meet accelerating domestic energy demand.

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Irma Aguirre

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Red Post Energy Group

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SOURCE Red Post Energy Futures