Red Ribbon Bakeshop Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary in the U.S. with an Entire Week of Sweet Deals and Delicious Giveaways Starting on December 6, 2024

WEST COVINA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved Filipino bakery, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc., founded in the Philippines over four decades ago, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in the United States this year. Best known for its beautifully crafted cakes – including its signature Mango Supreme Cake and vibrant Ube Overload Cake – and its unique lineup of sweet and savory pastries, the beloved bakeshop features treats perfect for both special occasions and everyday snacking.

To mark its 40th anniversary in the U.S., Red Ribbon is hosting a week-long celebration filled with special deals, freebies, and exciting giveaways at participating locations. Rewarding fans with its best-sellers like its signature Mango Supreme Cake, Red Ribbon wants to thank both its longtime fans and newcomers who have helped the Filipino bakery reach this momentous milestone.

From opening its first U.S. store in 1984, Red Ribbon has consistently delighted fans from coast to coast for the past forty years. Named the "Best of L.A." twice by the Los Angeles Times and touted as a destination bakeshop for ube desserts by Eater Las Vegas, Red Ribbon continues to create superior and sumptuous baked goods for both its loyal fans and first-time customers.

To mark this milestone, Red Ribbon is offering a week-long celebration filled with special deals, freebies, and exciting giveaways at its participating U.S. locations.

Weekend Freebies: From December 6-8 , 9am to 12pm , Red Ribbon locations will be offering a free limited-edition tote bag or Butter Mamon Share Pack with any $40 purchase.

From December 6-8, 12 pm onwards and all-day during December 9-12, customers can get $5 off the Mango Supreme Cake and Palabok Platter combo, as well as any 6 Empanadas for $20.

Daily Prize Box: Every $40 purchase gives fans the chance to win prizes like Butter Mamon Share Packs, limited-edition Red Ribbon mugs and keychains, and an array of assorted pastries.

"For 40 years here in the U.S., Red Ribbon has been elevating special occasions with our uniquely delicious cakes and pastries. We're so appreciative that our fans see our treats as an essential part of getting together with the people they love," said Donny Reyes, Business Unit Head, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "With our 40th anniversary, we're looking forward to celebrating both our longtime fans and newcomers to our brand who are discovering our delicious take on traditional bakery items for the first time."

For those not familiar with the Red Ribbon menu, here are some of the brand's most enticing, must-have offerings:

Cakes Made to Celebrate

Mango Supreme Cake – Made with real Philippine mangoes, this best-selling three-layer white chiffon cake features fluffy cream, a golden mango glaze between each layer, and is topped with mango chunks and a maraschino cherry.

Ube Overload Cake – Deliciously smooth ube is used to create this stunning purple chiffon cake that beautifully contrasts with the bright white frosting. Or, discover the newer Ube Flan Cake that features a creamy milk custard on an ube chiffon cake.

Yema Caramel Cake – This moist white chiffon cake is wrapped in a smooth Philippine Yema caramel custard and topped with mesmerizing swirls of Dulce de Leche.

Delightful Pastries

Butter Mamon – An all-time favorite amongst fans, and available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheese flavors, this moist, fluffy chiffon cake is covered in 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat.

Cheesy Ensaimada – This fluffy and flaky pastry is topped with butter, sugar, and cheese, creating the perfect sweet and savory snack.

Chicken Empanada – Savory pastry dough is generously filled with tender chicken and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown.

Red Ribbon proudly serves visitors spanning 38 locations across the U.S., including in California, Nevada, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Texas, and Illinois. To learn more about Red Ribbon Bakeshop, please visit redribbonbakeshop.com for information on U.S. locations, featured menu items, and nationwide shipping services. Follow Red Ribbon on Facebook @RedRibbonUSA and on Instagram @redribbonusa for the latest on new products, upcoming store openings, and special offers.

About Red Ribbon Bakeshop

Since being founded in 1979, Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc. has become one of the largest and fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines. For the past 40 years the brand has offered superior tasting cakes and pastries and has proved itself as a staple for most Filipino families to mark every special occasion, celebration, and milestone. Today, the international bakery brand boasts over 450 total locations and over 30 bakeshops across the U.S. with locations in California, Nevada, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, and Illinois.

Red Ribbon is among the "Top 500 Chain Restaurants in the U.S." list, which is published annually by leading foodservice research and consulting firm, Technomic. Additionally, both Red Ribbon's manufacturing facilities in California and New Jersey are Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certified by SGS, the global benchmark for quality and integrity. HACCP is an internationally recognized process control system that identifies where hazards might occur in the food production process and puts into place the safety measures that a facility should take to prevent the hazards from occurring.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), also known as the Jollibee Group, is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, with a mission to deliver great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating through its 19 brands with over 9,500 stores across 32 countries.

The Jollibee Group's portfolio includes eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in China), and ownership stakes in other key brands like The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (80%), Compose Coffee (70%), SuperFoods Group that operates Highlands Coffee (60%), and bubble tea brand Milksha (51%). The Company also has membership interests in Tortazo, LLC, along with Chef Rick Bayless, for Tortazo in the U.S. and has recently invested in Botrista, a leader in beverage technology.

Through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL), the Jollibee Group holds a 92% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan (THW) brand. It has a joint venture with the THW Group to expand THW in China. It also established a joint venture company that holds the franchise rights to operate Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines. The Company also holds a 90% stake in Titan Dining Partners II Ltd for growing Asia-Pacific food service brands.

The Jollibee Group's global sustainability agenda, Joy for Tomorrow, underscores its commitment to sustainable business practices across food safety, employee welfare, community support, good governance, and environmental responsibility, among others. These focus areas are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group has been recognized as the Philippines' Most Admired Company by the Asian Wall Street Journal, named one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies, and listed among Forbes' World's Best Employers and Top Female-Friendly Companies. The Company is also a three-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recipient and featured in TIME's World's Best Companies and Fortune's Southeast Asia 500 List.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

SOURCE Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc.