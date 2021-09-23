Red Ribbon Bakeshop Opens its 33rd US Store Bringing Its Cakes and Signature Baked Goods to Milpitas, California on September 25, 2021

The new store is located at 1535 Landess Ave, #124, Milpitas, CA 95035, in the Seasons Shopping Center and will be open seven days a week, from 8AM – 9PM daily. While Red Ribbon is best known for its selection of mouth-watering, beautifully crafted cakes – a special occasion "must have for many Filipinos"– it also features an enticing line-up of pastries that can be enjoyed every day.

For those who want to indulge in a true taste of the Philippines, Red Ribbon offers several options that showcase the brand's unique cultural heritage and culinary roots, including these best-sellers:

Shareable Cakes

Mango Supreme Cake – This cake alone makes a trip to Red Ribbon worth the drive. This signature product is made with Philippine mangoes, which many consider to be the sweetest in the world. Featuring three layers of moist chiffon cake filled with white cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze, it is finished with additional mango chunks and topped with a maraschino cherry.

– This cake alone makes a trip to Red Ribbon worth the drive. This signature product is made with Philippine mangoes, which many consider to be the sweetest in the world. Featuring three layers of moist chiffon cake filled with white cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze, it is finished with additional mango chunks and topped with a maraschino cherry. Ube Overload Cake – This iconic Filipino confection features a deep purple hue, as it is made with real Philippine ube halaya or purple yam, a native root crop that is a sweeter and more colorful version of taro. It is covered with delectable white cream frosting and bright purple ube cake crumbs.

– This iconic Filipino confection features a deep purple hue, as it is made with real Philippine ube halaya or purple yam, a native root crop that is a sweeter and more colorful version of taro. It is covered with delectable white cream frosting and bright purple ube cake crumbs. Yema Caramel Cake – Soft, moist white chiffon filled and covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts.

Snackable Pastries

Butter Mamon – This sweet pastry provides the perfect blend of moist chiffon and pure butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat.

– This sweet pastry provides the perfect blend of moist chiffon and pure butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Cheesy Ensaimada – Red Ribbon's signature pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination.

– Red Ribbon's signature pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination. Chicken Empanada – A savory dough generously filled with delectable chicken and a unique blend of spices, carefully cooked until golden brown.

For those who simply want to treat their taste buds to a unique twist on more familiar flavors, like chocolate and mocha, Red Ribbon offers several stand-out options for both special occasions and everyday enjoyment, including:

Black Forest Cake – Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls.

– Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls. Mocha Flan – Rich moist mocha chiffon cake topped with delicious, creamy leche flan.

– Rich moist mocha chiffon cake topped with delicious, creamy leche flan. Choco Mocha Crunch – Chocolate chiffon cake filled with honeycomb candy in every layer; it is finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings.

"Red Ribbon's delicious cakes and pastries are perfect for gatherings with family and friends and hit the spot when you're craving a special treat during the week," said Agnes Briones, Business Unit Head, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "We're thrilled to introduce our bakery favorites to a new audience of sweet and savory fans and always look forward to seeing the Filipino community come out to enjoy some familiar flavors."

Milpitas customers can enjoy their Red Ribbon baked goods through a variety of ordering options, including to-go, or through the following online channels: the Red Ribbon Ordering app (available for download at the App Store and Google Play), the Red Ribbon website (redribbonbakeshop.us) and the DoorDash delivery platform. Red Ribbon also offers nationwide shipping.

Founded in the Philippines more than 40 years ago, Red Ribbon's sweet success story began with a single mission: to create delicious and beautiful cakes that make every family celebration truly special. Since then, the bakery brand has expanded its offerings to include desserts-for-one and options intended to satisfy the savory snackers.

For more information about Red Ribbon Bakeshop's U.S. locations, featured menu items, and nationwide shipping details, please visit redribbonbakeshop.us; Red Ribbon fans also can follow the brand's Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest news, including new products, upcoming store openings and special offers.

About Red Ribbon Bakeshop

Since being founded in 1979, Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc. has become one of the largest and fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines. For the past 40 years the brand has offered superior tasting cakes and pastries and has proved itself as a staple for most Filipino families to mark every special occasion, celebration, and milestone.

Today, the international bakery brand boasts over 500 total locations and over 30 bakeshops across the U.S. with locations in California, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, and Illinois. The Los Angeles Times has twice cited the brand's cakes as the "Best of L.A." and Eater also named Red Ribbon Bakeshop among the best restaurants for ube desserts in Las Vegas. Most recently, Red Ribbon entered the "Top 500 Chain Restaurants in the U.S." list, which is published annually by leading foodservice research and consulting firm, Technomic. Additionally, Red Ribbon's California-based manufacturing facility recently received its Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification. HACCP is an internationally recognized process control system that identifies where hazards might occur in the food production process and puts into place the safety measures that a facility should take to prevent the hazards from occurring.

About Jollibee

Jollibee Foods Corporation is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It or its affiliates operate in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee®, Chowking®, Greenwich, Red Ribbon®, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger®), five franchised brands (Burger King®, Panda Express®, and PHO24 in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts® and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Foods Corporation is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open THW restaurants in Mainland China. The Group will also establish a 50/50 joint venture to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally.

Jollibee Foods Corporation was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded Jollibee Foods Corporation with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

SOURCE Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc.