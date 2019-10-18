Red Ribbon Campaign Photo Contest to Award $20,000 to America's Schools for Drug Prevention

MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Annual National Red Ribbon Photo Contest is currently underway. Sponsored by the National Family Partnership and co-sponsored by the DEA, the contest is aimed at calling attention to the benefits of staying drug free through the use of photography. Twenty winners will receive an iPad for themselves and $1,000 will be given to the K-12 school of their choice. The contest runs through November 1st and children, adults and families across the country are encouraged to participate by uploading their best Red Ribbon themed photo to: www.RedRibbon.org/contest.

The photo contest involves participants decorating the fronts of their homes (front door, mailbox or fence) or school campuses with double-looped red ribbons while incorporating this year's Red Ribbon theme: Send A Message. Stay Drug Free.™

Winners will be selected from two entry categories; Home or School. The top five schools and home submissions that receive the most votes in designated regions across the country will win $1,000 for the school of their choice and an Apple iPad for personal use.

Please visit www.RedRibbon.org for more information.

About the National Family Partnership

The National Family Partnership was established in 1980 and is a national leader in drug prevention, education and advocacy. Its mission is to educate families, and to help kids grow up safe, healthy and drug free, through the promotion of two national campaigns: Red Ribbon Week and the Lock Your Meds campaign for prescription drug abuse awareness. NFP created the Red Ribbon campaign in response to the 1985 abduction and murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. Learn more about Red Ribbon Week at www.redribbon.org and NFP at www.nfp.org.

