Red Robin Announces National Hiring Day Scheduled for September 14

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews will host a national hiring day on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, to encourage future Team Members across the country to learn more about the company and interview for open positions. Following the success of the previous two national hiring day events, over 400 Red Robin restaurants across the country will be participating from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time. Prospective Team Members can schedule interviews on Red Robin's dedicated website; however, walk-in meetings are also welcome.

Red Robin's Team Members serve as the backbone of the brand, facilitating an atmosphere for guests to build memorable moments of connection at every Red Robin location they visit. Red Robin prides itself on giving back to its Team Members through the many benefits provided including competitive wages, scheduling to accommodate life needs, employee discounts and many more. Career growth is a top priority for Red Robin and remains one of the greatest opportunities for Team Members. The company has a history of employing Team Members who have started at entry level positions and moved up to corporate management, enabling growth and mobility within the brand. As the company seeks to fill various roles across the country through its third hiring day, Red Robin looks forward to welcoming new Team Members to the brand's guest-centric approach and empowering atmosphere.

For more information on careers at Red Robin, please visit https://www.redrobin.com/pages/careers/. Those interested in scheduling an interview at their nearest Red Robin for the September 14 national hiring day can visit https://www.redrobinhiringday.com/.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 525 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

Related Links

www.redrobin.com

