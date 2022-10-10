Red Robin Announces New Cheese Lovers Remix Menu

Available Now, Limited-Time Menu Items Will Have Cheese Lovers Rejoicing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is leaning into all things cheese with its new Cheese Lovers Remix menu. Following the success of last winter's Cheese Lovers Lineup, Red Robin is delivering cheesy goodness to their guests again, introducing the new Pretzel Bacon Beer-Cheese Burger and bringing back the fan favorite Cheesy Bacon Fondue Burger. Both are served with their own unique fondue, encouraging guests to dip, dunk, or douse their way to cheesy satisfaction.

Limited-Time Cheese Lovers Remix

For more information about the Cheese Lovers Remix menu, please visit www.redrobin.com/cheese-lovers-remix

"Last year's Cheese Lovers Lineup was one of our most popular menu promotions with our guests," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Chief Concept Officer. "We decided to bring back the much-loved Cheesy Bacon Fondue Burger, as well as offer our guests a delicious new burger with bacon, a pretzel bun, and a side of beer cheese fondue for dipping. As we move into the holiday season, we're also excited to introduce Red's Classic Mule and the OREO® Peppermint Crunch Milkshake, both of which will be available later this month through the holiday season."

The limited-time Cheese Lovers Remix lineup is available now for dine-in, takeout and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide:

Pretzel Bacon Beer-Cheese Burger – Fire-grilled beef burger topped with Cheddar cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon and mayo on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with New Belgium® Fat Tire® beer cheese fondue for dipping and Bottomless Steak Fries®.

– Fire-grilled beef burger topped with Cheddar cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon and mayo on a toasted pretzel bun. Served with New Belgium® Fat Tire® beer cheese fondue for dipping and Bottomless Steak Fries®. Cheesy Bacon Fondue Burger – Fire-grilled beef burger topped with American cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with cheesy bacon fondue for dipping and Bottomless Steak Fries®.

– Fire-grilled beef burger topped with American cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with cheesy bacon fondue for dipping and Bottomless Steak Fries®. Beer Cheese Fondue (made with New Belgium® Fat Tire®) and Cheesy Bacon Fondue (melted five-cheese sauce with hardwood-smoked bacon) are also available, perfect for dipping sides, apps, and even burgers.

In addition to the cheese-inspired items, Red Robin has also enhanced its dessert and beverage menus, offering more choices for guests who want to take their meals to the next level:

Flavored House Margaritas – Blanco tequila and all-natural margarita mix on the rocks, now available in Lime, Strawberry, or Desert Pear.

– Blanco tequila and all-natural margarita mix on the rocks, now available in Lime, Strawberry, or Desert Pear. Red's Classic Mule (available October 31 st for a limited-time only) – Red Robin's take on a traditional mule! Fever-Tree® Ginger Beer , all-natural sweet and sour, and your choice of Tito's® Handmade Vodka, Espolòn® Tequila or Jim Beam® Bourbon Whiskey.

– Red Robin's take on a traditional mule! Fever-Tree® , all-natural sweet and sour, and your choice of Tito's® Handmade Vodka, Espolòn® Tequila or Jim Beam® Bourbon Whiskey. OREO® Peppermint Crunch Milkshake (available October 31 st for a limited-time only) – Creamy vanilla soft serve blended with milk, peppermint bits, and OREO® crumbs. Topped with whipped cream, OREO® cookies and peppermint.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 520 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.