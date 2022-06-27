Red Robin Announces New, Limited-Time $10 Gourmet Meal Deal

"We get it - with rising inflation driving increases in the costs of gas and everyday items, we wanted to provide our customers with low-cost, high-quality meal options," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer. "Our $10 Gourmet Meal Deal was created to allow our guests to enjoy dining out with their families and friends again without worrying about breaking the bank."

From now through July 31st, the $10 Gourmet Meal Deal is available all day, every day for dine-in only at participating restaurants nationwide:

Gourmet Burger (choice of the following):

(choice of the following): Gourmet Cheeseburger – Red's Pickle Relish, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and your choice of cheese.



Whiskey River® BBQ Burger – Whiskey River® BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws, Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.



Banzai – Teriyaki-glazed patty, grilled pineapple, Cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Bottomless Steak Fries®

Bottomless Beverage (choice of soda, tea, or regular lemonade)

For more information about this offer or others that may be available in select local markets, please visit www.redrobin.com/10-dollar-meal-deal.

To discover additional ways to receive benefits and value from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/everyday-value.

