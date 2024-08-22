Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reports Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter Ended July 14, 2024

Announces Credit Agreement Amendment

Updates Full Year Guidance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 14, 2024.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024, Compared to the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023:

Total revenues are $300.2 million , an increase of $1.5 million .

, an increase of . Comparable restaurant revenue (1) declined 0.8% excluding a deferred revenue benefit led by the change in the Company's loyalty program. Including this benefit, Comparable restaurant revenue (1) increased 1.4%.

declined 0.8% excluding a deferred revenue benefit led by the change in the Company's loyalty program. Including this benefit, Comparable restaurant revenue increased 1.4%. Net loss is $9.5 million , compared to net income of $3.9 million last year.

, compared to net income of last year. Adjusted EBITDA (2) is $11.8 million compared to $15.5 million last year.

is compared to last year. Subsequent to the close of the second quarter, executed an amendment to the credit agreement that revises financial covenants and expands revolver capacity.

Highlights for the Year to Date Period of Fiscal 2024, Compared to the Year to Date Period of Fiscal 2023:

Total revenues are $688.7 million , a decrease of $27.8 million .

, a decrease of . Comparable restaurant revenue (1) declined 4.0% excluding a deferred revenue benefit led by the change in the Company's loyalty program. Including this benefit, Comparable restaurant revenue (1) declined 3.2%.

declined 4.0% excluding a deferred revenue benefit led by the change in the Company's loyalty program. Including this benefit, Comparable restaurant revenue declined 3.2%. Net loss is $18.9 million , compared to net income of $0.7 million last year.

, compared to net income of last year. Adjusted EBITDA (2) is $24.0 million compared to $51.9 million last year.

is compared to last year. Completed a sale-leaseback transaction for ten restaurants in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, generating net proceeds of approximately $23.3 million and a gain, net of expenses of $7.4 million .

(1) Comparable restaurant revenue represents revenue from Company-owned restaurants that have operated 18 months as of the beginning of the period presented. (2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results" below for more details.

G.J. Hart, Red Robin's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our results for the second quarter and our reduced guidance for the year are not what we expected when we last communicated in May, with the slowdown experienced in the broader restaurant industry masking the substantial progress we continue to make against our North Star plan."

Hart continued, "That said, we have seen multiple proof points that indicate the initiatives we implemented over the past 20 months have elevated the guest experience. This is showcased best by guest satisfaction scores increasing to levels Red Robin has not achieved since 2016; comparable restaurant revenue exceeding the industry average during the past 3 months, as measured by Black Box; and traffic growth in line with the industry. In each of the trailing 3 weeks, despite the challenging environment, comparable restaurant revenue has returned to marginally positive. With this progress, we continue to expect to meet or exceed the industry average on traffic through the remainder of the year."

Hart concluded, "Collectively, the actions we are taking and the great feedback we continue to receive from guests and team members, give us confidence we are on the path to long-term success for this beloved brand."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

The following table presents financial results for the fiscal second quarter and year to date periods of 2024, compared to results from the same periods in 2023 ($ in millions except per share data):





Twelve Weeks Ended

Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended



July 14, 2024

July 9, 2023

July 14, 2024

July 9, 2023 Total revenues

$ 300.2

$ 298.6

$ 688.7

$ 716.5 Restaurant revenues

294.5

293.3

673.0

700.2 Net income (loss)

(9.5)

3.9

(18.9)

0.7 Income (loss) from operations

(4.6)

10.3

(6.7)

14.4 Income (loss) from operations as a percent of total revenues

(1.5) %

3.4 %

(1.0) %

2.0 % Restaurant Level Operating Profit(1)

$ 34.7

$ 36.9

$ 76.2

$ 96.9 Restaurant Level Operating Profit Margin(1)

11.8 %

12.6 %

11.3 %

13.8 % Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 11.8

$ 15.5

$ 24.0

$ 51.9 Net income (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.61)

$ 0.24

$ (1.21)

$ 0.04 Adjusted income (loss) per diluted share(1)

$ (0.47)

$ (0.24)

$ (1.26)

$ —

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results" below for more details.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of July 14, 2024, Red Robin had outstanding borrowings under its credit facility of $167.9 million and liquidity of approximately $48.1 million, including cash and cash equivalents and available borrowing capacity under its credit facility.

On August 21, 2024, the Company entered into the second amendment to our credit agreement (the "Second Amendment"). The Second Amendment among other things: provides certain relief from the financial covenant by increasing the required maximum net total leverage ratio beginning in the third quarter of 2024 through the third quarter of 2025; increases the aggregate revolving commitments by $15.0 million to $40.0 million through the third quarter of 2025; removes the variable pricing grid and increases the applicable margin on all term loans and revolving loans that are SOFR-based loans to 7.50% per annum and that are ABR-based loans to 6.50% per annum; and adds additional reporting requirements.

The Second Amendment provides additional flexibility to support the Company's execution of its North Star business strategy. Additional information on the terms of the Second Amendment can be found in the Company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024 and Guidance Policy

The Company provides guidance of select information related to its financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The projections are as of this date and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement this information.

The Company's updated guidance for fiscal 2024 is:

Total revenue of approximately $1.250 billion ;

; Restaurant level operating profit of 11.0% to 11.5%, inclusive of investments in the Guest experience and rent expense related to the sale leaseback transactions;

Adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million to $45.0 million ;

to ; Capital expenditures of $25 million to $30 million .

Fiscal 2024 includes 52 weeks versus 53 weeks in fiscal 2023.

Providing Income (loss) from operations and Net income (loss) guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items. As such, we do not present a reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

Red Robin will host an investor conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 and outlook for fiscal 2024 today at 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8560 which will be answered by an operator or by clicking Call Me™. The conference call should be accessed at least 10 minutes prior to its scheduled start.

A replay will be available from approximately two hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the conference ID is 13747724. The replay will be available through Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The call will be webcast live and later archived from the Company's Investor Relations website.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release regarding the Company's future performance; the implementation of the Company's "North Star" plan and the anticipated impacts thereof; our new marketing strategy and brand positioning; the anticipated impacts of our recently launched loyalty program; operations improvement efforts; cost savings; our ability to drive traffic and bring Guests into the restaurant; our expectations regarding traffic through the remainder of the year; efforts to grow sales; our ability to build upon investments and transformational changes, including product and menu enhancements and changes to the staffing model and compensation programs; anticipated uses of capital and planned investments; the flexibility provided by the Second Amendment to our credit agreement and other strategies to enhance our liquidity position; future sale-leaseback transactions; and statements under the heading "Outlook for Fiscal 2024 and Guidance Policy," including with respect to total revenue, restaurant level operating profit, capital expenditures and Adjusted EBITDA; and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable and speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "will," "outlook" or "estimate," or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements, including but not limited to the following: the risk that our financial results for the remainder of Q3 2024 will not be consistent with the past three weeks of the quarter; the effectiveness of the Company's strategic initiatives, including our "North Star" plan, labor and service models, and operational improvement initiatives and our ability to execute on such strategic initiatives; the global and domestic economic and geopolitical environment and the impacts on the restaurant industry; our ability to effectively compete in the industry and attract and retain Guests; the adequacy of cash flows and the cost and availability of capital or credit facility borrowings; a privacy or security breach or a failure of our information technology systems; the effectiveness and timing of the Company's marketing and branding strategies, including the loyalty program and social media platforms; unanticipated changes in Guest traffic; changes in consumer preferences; leasing space including the location of such leases in areas of declining traffic; changes in cost and availability of commodities; interruptions in the delivery of food and other products from third parties; pricing increases and labor costs; changes in consumer behavior or preference; expanding our restaurant base; maintaining and improving our existing restaurants; the transition and retention of our key personnel; our ability to recruit, staff, train, and retain our workforce; operating conditions, including adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, pandemics and other events affecting the regions where our restaurants are operated; actions taken by our franchisees that could harm our business or reputation; negative publicity regarding food safety or health concerns; protection of our intellectual property rights; changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations affecting the operation of our restaurants; and an increase in litigation or legal claims by team members, franchisees, customers, vendors, stockholders and others. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements and risk factors described from time to time in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Comparable Restaurant Revenue

The following table presents the percentage change in comparable restaurant revenue in the first quarter, second quarter, and year to date period of fiscal 2024:



Increase (Decrease) Versus Prior Year

Sixteen Weeks

Ended April 21, 2024

Twelve Weeks

Ended July 14, 2024

Twenty-Eight

Weeks Ended

July 14, 2024 Guest Traffic (9.4) %

(6.7) %

(8.3) % Menu Price Increase 5.4 %

7.6 %

6.4 % Menu Mix (1.7) %

(0.9) %

(1.4) % Discounts (0.6) %

(0.8) %

(0.7) % Change in unearned loyalty revenue (0.2) %

2.2 %

0.8 % Total Change in Comparable Restaurant Revenue (6.5) %

1.4 %

(3.2) %

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Twelve Weeks Ended Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended



July 14, 2024

July 9, 2023 July 14, 2024

July 9, 2023 Revenues:













Restaurant revenue

$ 294,457

$ 293,281 $ 673,025

$ 700,174 Franchise revenue

4,287

3,544 9,628

8,826 Other revenue

1,410

1,823 6,042

7,460 Total revenues

300,154

298,648 688,695

716,460 Costs and expenses:













Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below):













Cost of sales

69,444

71,372 159,653

171,042 Labor

113,908

109,678 262,866

255,100 Other operating

51,783

51,842 118,273

123,892 Occupancy

24,595

23,482 56,023

53,283 Depreciation and amortization

13,402

15,756 31,556

37,581 General and administrative

16,612

20,111 42,454

46,258 Selling

12,040

6,752 25,587

15,129 Pre-opening costs

—

4 —

586 Other charges (gains), net

2,931

(10,607) (1,045)

(848) Total costs and expenses

304,715

288,390 695,367

702,023















Income (loss) from operations

(4,561)

10,258 (6,672)

14,437















Other expense:













Interest expense

5,107

6,483 12,587

14,252 Interest income and other, net

(139)

(304) (451)

(655) Income (loss) before income taxes

(9,529)

4,079 (18,808)

840 Income tax provision (benefit)

(40)

156 141

176 Net income (loss)

$ (9,489)

$ 3,923 $ (18,949)

$ 664 Income (loss) per share:













Basic

$ (0.61)

$ 0.24 $ (1.21)

$ 0.04 Diluted

$ (0.61)

$ 0.24 $ (1.21)

$ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic

15,680

16,037 15,608

16,014 Diluted

15,680

16,291 15,608

16,367

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)



July 14, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,135

$ 23,634 Accounts receivable, net

12,617

21,592 Inventories

27,252

26,839 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,876

11,785 Restricted cash

7,992

7,931 Total current assets

84,872

91,781 Property and equipment, net

223,350

261,258 Operating lease assets, net

352,654

361,609 Intangible assets, net

15,064

15,491 Other assets, net

13,192

11,795 Total assets

$ 689,132

$ 741,934









Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit):







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 31,737

$ 27,726 Accrued payroll and payroll-related liabilities

35,274

32,524 Unearned revenue

16,703

36,067 Current portion of operating lease obligations

51,912

43,819 Accrued liabilities and other

54,028

46,201 Total current liabilities

189,654

186,337 Long-term debt

162,309

182,594 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations

364,082

383,439 Other non-current liabilities

9,630

10,006 Total liabilities

725,675

762,376









Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Common stock; $0.001 par value: 45,000 shares authorized; 20,449 shares issued; 15,755 and

15,528 shares outstanding as of July 14, 2024 and December 31, 2023

20

20 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 3,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as

of July 14, 2024 and December 31, 2023

—

— Treasury stock 4,694 and 4,921 shares, at cost, as of July 14, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(166,585)

(174,702) Paid-in capital

224,425

229,680 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(36)

(22) Accumulated deficit

(94,367)

(75,418) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(36,543)

(20,442) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 689,132

$ 741,934

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results

In addition to the results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") throughout this press release, the Company has provided Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per share - diluted, which are non-GAAP measurements. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per share-diluted are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures give the reader additional insight into the ongoing operational results of the Company, and are intended to supplement the presentation of the Company's financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per share-diluted exclude the impact of non-operating or nonrecurring items including changes in estimates, asset impairments, litigation contingencies, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, restaurant and office closure costs, gains on sale leaseback transactions, severance and executive transition costs and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items; net of income tax impacts. Other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently, and as a result may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Management believes this supplemental information will assist with comparisons of past and future financial results against the present financial results presented herein.

The Company believes restaurant level operating profit is an important measure for management and investors because it is widely regarded in the restaurant industry as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant level operating efficiency and performance. The Company defines restaurant level operating profit to be income from operations less franchise revenue and other revenue, plus other charges (gains), net, pre-opening costs, selling costs, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization. The measure includes restaurant level occupancy costs that include fixed rents, percentage rents, common area maintenance charges, real estate and personal property taxes, general liability insurance, and other property costs, but excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to restaurant level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlay for the restaurants. The measure also excludes costs associated with selling, general, and administrative functions, pre-opening costs, as well as, other charges (gains), net because these costs are non-operating or nonrecurring and therefore not related to the ongoing operations of its restaurants. Restaurant level operating profit is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income (loss) from operations as an indicator of financial performance. Restaurant level operating profit as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the Company's industry.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share - Diluted (In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)





Twelve Weeks Ended Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended



July 14, 2024 July 9, 2023

July 14, 2024 July 9, 2023 Net income (loss) as reported

$ (9,489)

$ 3,922

$ (18,949)

$ 664 Other Charges (gains), net:















Gain on sale leaseback, net

—

(14,586)

(7,425)

(14,586) Litigation contingencies

356

1,240

776

5,540 Restaurant closure costs, net

423

(112)

597

1,638 Severance and executive transition

137

962

1,082

2,854 Asset impairment

1,128

1,693

1,128

2,387 Asset disposal and other, net

825

83

2,620

1,144 Closed corporate office costs, net of sublease income

62

113

177

175 Income tax effect

(762)

2,758

272

220 Adjusted net income (loss)

$ (7,320)

$ (3,927)

$ (19,722)

$ 36

















Income (loss) per share - diluted:















Net income (loss) as reported

$ (0.61)

$ 0.24

$ (1.21)

$ 0.04 Other charges (gains), net:















Gain on sale leaseback, net

—

(0.91)

(0.48)

(0.89) Litigation contingencies

0.02

0.08

0.05

0.34 Restaurant closure costs, net

0.03

(0.01)

0.04

0.10 Severance and executive transition

0.01

0.06

0.07

0.17 Asset impairment

0.07

0.11

0.07

0.15 Asset disposal and other, net

0.05

0.01

0.17

0.07 Closed corporate office costs, net of sublease income

—

0.01

0.01

0.01 Income tax effect

(0.05)

0.17

0.02

0.01 Adjusted income (loss) per share - diluted

(0.48)

(0.24)

(1.26)

—

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

15,680

16,037

15,608

16,014 Diluted

15,680

16,291

15,608

16,367

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Restaurant-Level Operating Profit (In thousands, unaudited)





Twelve Weeks Ended Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended



July 14, 2024

July 9, 2023

July 14, 2024

July 9, 2023 Income (loss) from operations

$ (4,561)

(1.5) %

$ 10,257

3.4 %

$ (6,672)

(1.0) %

$ 14,437

2.0 %

































Less:































Franchise revenue

4,287

1.4 %

3,544

1.2 %

9,628

1.4 %

8,826

1.2 % Other revenue

1,410

0.5 %

1,823

0.6 %

$ 6,042

0.9 %

$ 7,460

1.1 %

































Add:































Other charges (gains), net

2,931

1.0 %

(10,607)

(3.6) %

(1,045)

(0.2) %

(848)

(0.1) % Pre-opening costs

—

— %

4

— %

—

— %

586

0.1 % Selling

12,040

4.0 %

6,752

2.3 %

25,587

3.7 %

15,129

2.1 % General and administrative expenses

16,612

5.5 %

20,111

6.7 %

42,454

6.2 %

46,258

6.5 % Depreciation and amortization

13,402

4.5 %

15,756

5.3 %

31,556

4.6 %

37,581

5.2 % Restaurant-level operating profit

$ 34,727

11.8 %

$ 36,906

12.6 %

$ 76,210

11.3 %

$ 96,857

13.8 %

































Income (loss) from operations as a percentage of total revenues

(1.5) %





3.4 %





(1.0) %





2.0 %



Restaurant-level operating profit margin (as a percentage of restaurant revenue)

11.8 %





12.6 %





11.3 %





13.8 %





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, unaudited)



Twelve Weeks Ended

Twenty-Eight Weeks Ended

July 14, 2024

July 9, 2023

July 14, 2024

July 9, 2023 Net income (loss) as reported $ (9,489)

$ 3,922

$ (18,949)

$ 664 Interest expense, net 4,997

6,305

12,311

13,881 Income tax provision (benefit) (40)

156

141

176 Depreciation and amortization 13,402

15,756

31,556

37,581 EBITDA 8,870

26,139

25,059

52,302















Other charges (gains), net:













Gain on sale leaseback, net —

(14,586)

(7,425)

(14,586) Litigation contingencies 356

1,240

776

5,540 Restaurant closure costs, net 423

(112)

597

1,638 Severance and executive transition 137

962

1,082

2,854 Asset impairment 1,128

1,693

1,128

2,387 Asset disposal and other, net 825

83

2,620

1,144 Closed corporate office costs, net of sublease income 62

113

177

175 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,801

$ 15,532

$ 24,014

$ 51,454

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.