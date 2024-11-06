Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reports Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter Ended October 6, 2024

Delivers Comparable Restaurant Sales Increase

Relaunched Loyalty Program Continues Growth

Announces Credit Agreement Amendment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 6, 2024.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024, Compared to the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023:

Total revenues are $274.6 million , a decrease of $2.9 million .

, a decrease of . Comparable restaurant revenue (1) increased 0.6%.

increased 0.6%. Net loss is $18.9 million , compared to a net loss of $8.2 million last year.

, compared to a net loss of last year. Adjusted EBITDA (2) is $2.1 million compared to $6.8 million last year.

is compared to last year. Relaunched loyalty program increased to 14.5 million members compared to 13.1 million last year.

Subsequent to the close of the third quarter, executed an amendment to the credit agreement that extends the adjustments to the financial covenants and expanded revolver capacity through the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Highlights for the Year to Date Period of Fiscal 2024, Compared to the Year to Date Period of Fiscal 2023:

Total revenues are $963.3 million , a decrease of $30.7 million .

, a decrease of . Comparable restaurant revenue (1) declined 2.6% excluding a deferred revenue benefit led by the change in the Company's loyalty program. Including this benefit, Comparable restaurant revenue (1) declined 2.1%.

declined 2.6% excluding a deferred revenue benefit led by the change in the Company's loyalty program. Including this benefit, Comparable restaurant revenue declined 2.1%. Net loss is $37.8 million , compared to a net loss of $7.5 million last year.

, compared to a net loss of last year. Adjusted EBITDA (2) is $26.1 million compared to $58.3 million last year.

is compared to last year. Completed a sale-leaseback transaction for ten restaurants in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, generating net proceeds of approximately $23.3 million and a gain, net of expenses of $7.4 million .

(1) Comparable restaurant revenue represents revenue from Company-owned restaurants that have operated 18 months as of the beginning of the period presented. (2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results" below for more details.

G.J. Hart, Red Robin's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our third quarter results were largely in-line with our expectations and we continue to make progress against our North Star Plan."

Hart continued, "Our North Star Plan is working with our comparable restaurant revenue exceeding the industry average, as measured by BlackBox, and our traffic returning to in line with the industry as we moved through the third quarter. With our guest satisfaction scores continuing to improve and at levels not seen since 2016, our guests are beginning to reward us for the investments we have made to revitalize Red Robin. Importantly, we are capitalizing on this momentum through our re-launched loyalty program and believe we are only scratching the surface of our potential."

Hart concluded, "Despite the macroeconomic backdrop that has made our comeback journey more challenging, our team has remained focused on what we can control through effective execution of our strategic plan. Ultimately, we believe we are on the right path to drive sustainable long-term growth and return this beloved brand to prominence in the industry."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

The following table presents financial results for the fiscal third quarter and year to date periods of 2024, compared to results from the same periods in 2023 ($ in millions except per share data):





Twelve Weeks Ended

Forty Weeks Ended



October 6, 2024

October 1, 2023

October 6, 2024

October 1, 2023 Total revenues

$ 274.6

$ 277.6

$ 963.3

$ 994.0 Restaurant revenues

270.6

273.1

943.6

973.3 Net income (loss)

(18.9)

(8.2)

(37.8)

(7.5) Income (loss) from operations

(12.9)

(1.9)

(19.6)

12.5 Income (loss) from operations as a percent of total revenues

(4.7) %

(0.7) %

(2.0) %

1.3 % Restaurant Level Operating Profit(1)

$ 24.2

$ 30.4

$ 100.4

$ 127.2 Restaurant Level Operating Profit Margin(1)

9.0 %

11.1 %

10.6 %

13.1 % Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 2.1

$ 6.8

$ 26.1

$ 58.3 Net income (loss) per diluted share

$ (1.20)

$ (0.52)

$ (2.42)

$ (0.47) Adjusted income (loss) per diluted share(1)

$ (1.13)

$ (0.79)

$ (2.39)

$ (0.78)



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results" below for more details.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of October 6, 2024, Red Robin had outstanding borrowings under its credit facility of $187.9 million and liquidity of approximately $42.0 million, including cash and cash equivalents and available borrowing capacity under its credit facility.

On August 21, 2024, the Company entered into the second amendment to our credit agreement (the "Second Amendment"). The Second Amendment among other things: provides certain relief by increasing the required maximum net total leverage ratio covenant beginning in the third quarter of 2024 through the third quarter of 2025; increases the aggregate revolving commitments by $15.0 million to $40.0 million through the third quarter of 2025; removes the variable pricing grid and increases the applicable margin on all term loans and revolving loans that are SOFR-based loans to 7.50% per annum and that are ABR-based loans to 6.50% per annum; and adds additional reporting requirements.

On November 4, 2024, the Company entered into the third amendment to our credit agreement (the "Third Amendment") which extended the terms of the Second Amendment through the first quarter of 2026.

The Second Amendment and Third Amendment provide additional flexibility to support the Company's execution of its North Star business strategy. Additional information on the terms of the Second Amendment and Third Amendment can be found in the Company's Form 10-Q for the third quarter filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024 and Guidance Policy

The Company provides guidance of select information related to its financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The projections are as of this date and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement this information.

The Company's updated guidance for fiscal 2024 is:

Total revenue of approximately $1.250 billion ;

; Restaurant level operating profit of at least 10.5%, inclusive of investments in the Guest experience and rent expense related to the sale leaseback transactions;

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.0 million to $37.5 million ;

to ; Capital expenditures of approximately $25 million .

Fiscal 2024 includes 52 weeks versus 53 weeks in fiscal 2023.

Providing Income (loss) from operations and Net income (loss) guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items. As such, we do not present a reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release and in today's investor conference call regarding the Company's future performance; the implementation of the Company's "North Star" plan and the anticipated impacts thereof; our marketing strategy and brand positioning; the anticipated impacts of our recently re-launched loyalty program; operations improvement efforts; cost savings; our ability to drive traffic and bring Guests into our restaurants; guest satisfaction scores; macroeconomic conditions; our expectations for the fourth quarter; efforts to grow sales; our ability to build upon investments and transformational changes; anticipated uses of capital and planned investments; the flexibility provided by the Second Amendment and Third Amendment to our credit facility; plans for our restaurant portfolio; and statements under the heading "Outlook for Fiscal 2024 and Guidance Policy," including with respect to total revenue, restaurant level operating profit, capital expenditures and Adjusted EBITDA; and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable and speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "project," "could," "should," "will," "outlook" or "estimate," or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements, including but not limited to the following: the risk that our performance for the remainder of 2024 will not be consistent with the first four weeks of the fourth quarter; the effectiveness of the Company's strategic initiatives, including our "North Star" plan, labor and service models, and operational improvement initiatives and our ability to execute on such strategic initiatives; the global and domestic economic and geopolitical environment and the impacts on the restaurant industry; our ability to effectively compete in the industry and attract and retain Guests; the adequacy of cash flows and the cost and availability of capital or credit facility borrowings; a privacy or security breach or a failure of our information technology systems; the effectiveness and timing of the Company's marketing and branding strategies, including the loyalty program and social media platforms; unanticipated changes in Guest traffic; changes in consumer preferences; leasing space including the location of such leases in areas of declining traffic; changes in cost and availability of commodities; interruptions in the delivery of food and other products from third parties; pricing increases and labor costs; changes in consumer behavior or preference; expanding our restaurant base; maintaining and improving our existing restaurants; the transition and retention of our key personnel; our ability to recruit, staff, train, and retain our workforce; operating conditions, including adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, pandemics and other events affecting the regions where our restaurants are operated; actions taken by our franchisees that could harm our business or reputation; negative publicity regarding food safety or health concerns; protection of our intellectual property rights; changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations affecting the operation of our restaurants; and an increase in litigation or legal claims by team members, franchisees, customers, vendors, stockholders and others. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements and risk factors described from time to time in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Comparable Restaurant Revenue

The following table presents the percentage change in comparable restaurant revenue in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, and year to date periods of fiscal 2024:



Increase (Decrease) Versus Prior Year

Sixteen Weeks

Ended

April 21, 2024

Twelve Weeks

Ended

July 14, 2024

Twelve Weeks

Ended

October 6, 2024

Forty Weeks

Ended

October 6, 2024 Guest Traffic (9.4) %

(6.7) %

(4.3) %

(6.5) % Menu Price Increase 5.4 %

7.6 %

7.5 %

6.7 % Menu Mix (1.7) %

(0.9) %

(1.1) %

(2.0) % Discounts (0.6) %

(0.8) %

(1.4) %

(0.8) % Change in unearned loyalty revenue (0.2) %

2.2 %

(0.1) %

0.5 % Total Change in Comparable Restaurant Revenue (6.5) %

1.4 %

0.6 %

(2.1) %

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





Twelve Weeks Ended Forty Weeks Ended



October 6, 2024

October 1, 2023 October 6, 2024

October 1, 2023 Revenues:













Restaurant revenue

$ 270,605

$ 273,133 $ 943,630

$ 973,307 Franchise revenue

3,007

3,418 12,635

12,245 Other revenue

1,026

1,009 7,068

8,468 Total revenues

274,638

277,560 963,333

994,020 Costs and expenses:













Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and

amortization shown separately below):













Cost of sales

65,105

65,128 224,759

236,171 Labor

107,692

103,741 370,559

358,841 Other operating

49,740

50,351 168,014

174,243 Occupancy

23,826

23,523 79,850

76,806 Depreciation and amortization

13,330

14,672 44,886

52,253 General and administrative

20,823

18,543 63,277

64,801 Selling

5,467

9,418 31,052

24,547 Pre-opening costs

—

— —

586 Other charges (gains), net

1,532

(5,878) 487

(6,726) Total costs and expenses

287,515

279,498 982,884

981,522















Income (loss) from operations

(12,877)

(1,938) (19,551)

12,498















Other expense:













Interest expense

6,322

6,103 18,907

20,355 Interest income and other, net

(225)

(158) (676)

(814) Loss before income taxes

(18,974)

(7,883) (37,782)

(7,043) Income tax provision (benefit)

(98)

278 43

453 Net loss

$ (18,876)

$ (8,161) $ (37,825)

$ (7,496) Loss per share:













Basic

$ (1.20)

$ (0.52) $ (2.42)

$ (0.47) Diluted

$ (1.20)

$ (0.52) $ (2.42)

$ (0.47) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic

15,754

15,799 15,652

15,949 Diluted

15,754

15,799 15,652

15,949

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)



October 6, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,988

$ 23,634 Accounts receivable, net

11,283

21,592 Inventories

27,498

26,839 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,370

11,785 Restricted cash

8,300

7,931 Total current assets

79,439

91,781 Property and equipment, net

217,073

261,258 Operating lease assets, net

345,364

361,609 Intangible assets, net

13,676

15,491 Other assets, net

13,896

11,795 Total assets

$ 669,448

$ 741,934









Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit):







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 29,573

$ 27,726 Accrued payroll and payroll-related liabilities

33,908

32,524 Unearned revenue

15,338

36,067 Current portion of operating lease obligations

51,423

43,819 Accrued liabilities and other

49,455

46,201 Total current liabilities

179,697

186,337 Long-term debt

180,688

182,594 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations

353,435

383,439 Other non-current liabilities

8,965

10,006 Total liabilities

722,785

762,376









Stockholders' equity (deficit):







Common stock; $0.001 par value: 45,000 shares authorized; 20,449 shares issued; 15,779 and

15,528 shares outstanding as of October 6, 2024 and December 31, 2023

20

20 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 3,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of

October 6, 2024 and December 31, 2023

—

— Treasury stock 4,670 and 4,921 shares, at cost, as of October 6, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(165,747)

(174,702) Paid-in capital

225,666

229,680 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(33)

(22) Accumulated deficit

(113,243)

(75,418) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(53,337)

(20,442) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 669,448

$ 741,934

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results

In addition to the results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") throughout this press release, the Company has provided Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per share - diluted, which are non-GAAP measurements. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per share-diluted are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures give the reader additional insight into the ongoing operational results of the Company, and are intended to supplement the presentation of the Company's financial results in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per share-diluted exclude the impact of non-operating or nonrecurring items including changes in estimates, asset impairments, litigation contingencies, gains (losses) on debt extinguishment, restaurant and office closure costs, gains on sale leaseback transactions, severance and executive transition costs and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items; net of income tax impacts. Other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently, and as a result may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Management believes this supplemental information will assist with comparisons of past and future financial results against the present financial results presented herein.

The Company believes restaurant level operating profit is an important measure for management and investors because it is widely regarded in the restaurant industry as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant level operating efficiency and performance. The Company defines restaurant level operating profit to be income from operations less franchise revenue and other revenue, plus other charges (gains), net, pre-opening costs, selling costs, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization. The measure includes restaurant level occupancy costs that include fixed rents, percentage rents, common area maintenance charges, real estate and personal property taxes, general liability insurance, and other property costs, but excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to restaurant level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlay for the restaurants. The measure also excludes costs associated with selling, general, and administrative functions, pre-opening costs, as well as, other charges (gains), net because these costs are non-operating or nonrecurring and therefore not related to the ongoing operations of its restaurants. Restaurant level operating profit is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income (loss) from operations as an indicator of financial performance. Restaurant level operating profit as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the Company's industry.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share - Diluted

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)





Twelve Weeks Ended Forty Weeks Ended



October 6, 2024 October 1, 2023

October 6, 2024 October 1, 2023 Net income (loss) as reported

$ (18,876)

$ (8,161)

$ (37,825)

$ (7,496) Other Charges (gains), net:















Gain on sale of restaurant property

—

(14,883)

(7,425)

(29,413) Litigation contingencies

271

3,600

1,047

9,140 Restaurant closure costs, net

(175)

(91)

422

1,546 Severance and executive transition

22

341

1,104

3,195 Asset impairment

178

4,800

1,306

7,187 Asset disposal and other, net

1,179

277

3,799

1,366 Closed corporate office costs, net of sublease income

57

78

234

253 Income tax effect

(398)

1,528

(127)

1,749 Adjusted net income (loss)

$ (17,742)

$ (12,511)

$ (37,465)

$ (12,473)

















Income (loss) per share - diluted:















Net income (loss) as reported

$ (1.20)

$ (0.52)

$ (2.42)

$ (0.47) Other charges (gains), net:















Gain on sale of restaurant property

—

(0.94)

(0.47)

(1.84) Litigation contingencies

0.02

0.23

0.07

0.57 Restaurant closure costs, net

(0.01)

(0.01)

0.03

0.10 Severance and executive transition

—

0.02

0.07

0.20 Asset impairment

0.01

0.30

0.08

0.45 Asset disposal and other, net

0.07

0.02

0.24

0.09 Closed corporate office costs, net of sublease income

—

—

0.01

0.02 Income tax effect

(0.03)

0.10

(0.01)

0.11 Adjusted income (loss) per share - diluted

(1.13)

(0.79)

(2.39)

(0.78)

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

15,754

15,799

15,652

15,949 Diluted

15,754

15,799

15,652

15,949

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Restaurant-Level Operating Profit

(In thousands, unaudited)





Twelve Weeks Ended Forty Weeks Ended



October 6, 2024

October 1, 2023

October 6, 2024

October 1, 2023 Income (loss) from operations

$ (12,877)

(4.7) %

$ (1,938)

(0.7) %

$ (19,551)

(2.0) %

$ 12,498

1.3 %

































Less:































Franchise revenue

3,007

1.1 %

3,418

1.2 %

12,635

1.3 %

12,245

1.2 % Other revenue

1,026

0.4 %

1,009

0.4 %

7,068

0.7 %

8,468

0.9 %

































Add:































Other charges (gains), net

1,532

0.6 %

(5,878)

(2.1) %

487

0.1 %

(6,726)

(0.7) % Pre-opening costs

—

— %

—

— %

—

— %

586

0.1 % Selling

5,467

2.0 %

9,418

3.4 %

31,052

3.2 %

24,547

2.5 % General and administrative expenses

20,823

7.6 %

18,543

6.7 %

63,277

6.6 %

64,801

6.5 % Depreciation and amortization

13,330

4.9 %

14,672

5.3 %

44,886

4.7 %

52,253

5.3 % Restaurant-level operating profit

$ 24,242

9.0 %

$ 30,390

11.1 %

$ 100,448

10.6 %

$ 127,246

13.1 %

































Income (loss) from operations as a percentage of total

revenues

(4.7) %





(0.7) %





(2.0) %





1.3 %



Restaurant-level operating profit margin (as a

percentage of restaurant revenue)

9.0 %





11.1 %





10.6 %





13.1 %





Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands, unaudited)



Twelve Weeks Ended

Forty Weeks Ended

October 6, 2024

October 1, 2023

October 6, 2024

October 1, 2023 Net income (loss) as reported $ (18,876)

$ (8,161)

$ (37,825)

$ (7,496) Interest expense, net 6,193

5,885

18,504

19,766 Income tax provision (benefit) (98)

278

43

453 Depreciation and amortization 13,330

14,672

44,886

52,253 EBITDA 549

12,674

25,608

64,976















Other charges (gains), net:













Gain on sale of restaurant property —

(14,883)

(7,425)

(29,413) Litigation contingencies 271

3,600

1,047

9,140 Restaurant closure costs (gains), net (175)

(91)

422

1,546 Severance and executive transition 22

341

1,104

3,195 Asset impairment 178

4,800

1,306

7,187 Asset disposal and other, net 1,179

277

3,799

1,366 Closed corporate office costs, net of sublease income 57

78

234

253 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,081

$ 6,796

$ 26,095

$ 58,250

