Red Robin Helps Burger Lovers Earn Free Food Faster with Revamped Loyalty Program

Now, Red Robin Royalty members will earn one point for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases, not just entrees. For every 100 points earned, members will receive a $10 reward to use on their Red Robin favorites. *

"Our Red Robin Royalty members deserve to feel like royalty when dining with us," said Kevin Mayer, Red Robin's Chief Marketing Officer. "This overhauled loyalty program is the latest in a series of upgrades at Red Robin to enhance the guest experience through culinary innovation and superb service, and now, our members will be able to earn points faster, along with other exclusive perks, allowing them to cash in on their continued love of our delicious burgers, which is the number one ask that we heard."

The new VIP-like experience gives members the royal treatment with crave worthy sneak peeks and early access to new menu items, exclusive offers, including free birthday burgers (and kids' birthday burgers for Red Robin's littlest fans), plus a free appetizer for new members on sign-up. Somehow, Red Robin's Towering Onion Rings taste even better!

Red Robin has always been about craveable food paired with an unbridled approach to hospitality and bottomless fun. The new loyalty program comes as Red Robin introduces its new Leave Room for Fun marketing campaign meant to remind people how great it feels to embrace their fun side and incentivize guests to dine at Red Robin for moments of connection over creative and delicious food that only Red Robin can provide.

Red Robin's more than 13-million-member strong Royalty program first launched in 2008 and is one of the original restaurant programs to reward guests for their loyalty. To sign up for Red Robin Royalty® and begin earning rewards and perks from Red Robin throughout the year, visit redrobin.com/rewards and download the Red Robin mobile app. Full terms and conditions apply.

*Earning points is only available at Red Robin restaurants, redrobin.com or the Red Robin Mobile App. Points cannot be earned on tax, alcohol, gift cards, donations, merchandise, catering, or third-party ordering sites. Once a $10 Reward is earned, must be redeemed with active account by adding to order before checkout. Offer is valid for 90 days. Guest responsible for all taxes, tips and fees. Cannot be combined with other offers. Limit 1 per transaction.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos Pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

