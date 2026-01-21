Red Robin Introduces New Big YUMMM® Deals Value Menu Starting at $9.99

Along with expanded value menu, Red Robin expands menu offerings and adds everyday drink deals, available Jan. 26

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is giving guests more options to dine for less in 2026 with the launch of its Big YUMMM® Deals value menu, featuring new entrées and specials aimed at diners seeking affordable dining deals beyond the drive-thru. Starting Jan. 26, guests can bite into more than six crave-worthy meal options starting at $9.99, available at Red Robin locations nationwide.

Designed for anyone who wants to ditch the drive-thru bag but keep their budget in check, the Big YUMMM Deals menu brings big flavor and satisfying portions at a great value. The line-up features a variety of budget-friendly meals made with quality ingredients to satisfy every craving. Guests can choose from favorites like Red Robin's hand-breaded Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich and new Cowboy Ranch Double Burger. Every Big YUMMM Deals meal comes with a choice of standard bottomless side – like Red Robin's iconic steak fries – and a bottomless beverage*. To see all the Big YUMMM Deals, visit RedRobin.com/new-items .

To give fans even more bang for their buck, Red Robin is introducing new drink specials available all day, every day. Whether pairing them with a Big YUMMM Deals meal or a fan-favorite burger or entrée, guests can enjoy a cold, crisp $5 Coors Light® pint or sip on an $8 House Margarita**.

"Guests no longer want to compromise their dining experience just to have a cheap meal," said Dave Pace, CEO and President of Red Robin. "With Red Robin's expanded Big YUMMM Deals menu starting at $9.99, diners can have it all at Red Robin – affordability, quality, variety and true hospitality – plus the delicious bottomless sides and beverages they expect from Red Robin. It's a satisfying meal and dining experience they can feel good about."

The new menu offerings don't stop at burgers, Red Robin is also expanding its popular hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwich lineup. Two new flavor-forward options join the Classic Crispy and Mike's Hot Honey ® Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, including the Buzz Ranch Crispy Chicken Sandwich featuring Frank's RedHot® Buffalo-style Buzz Sauce, ranch and pickles, and Bacon Club Crispy Chicken Sandwich featuring smoky bacon, ranch, lettuce and tomato, each served on a brioche bun with a choice of bottomless side.

For guests craving something fresh and flavorful beyond the bun, Red Robin is also introducing three new protein-packed signature salmon entrées, including Grilled, Teriyaki and ancho-marinated Santa Fe, each served with steamed broccoli and choice of a bottomless side.

To learn more about Red Robin's new menu items and find a location near you, visit RedRobin.com .

*Available for dine-in only at participating locations for a limited time. Offer not valid for to-go or delivery. Additional fees apply to burger, wrap or sandwich add-ons. Additional fees apply to premium side upgrades and all non-alcoholic or alcoholic beverage upgrades. Donatos Pizza available only at select locations. Full terms and conditions at redrobin.com/the-big-yummm.

**Available at participating locations, dine-in only. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or drink alcohol.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos Pizza at select locations. It's easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Sign up for the royal treatment by joining Red Robin Royalty® today and enjoy Bottomless perks and delicious rewards across nearly 500 Red Robin locations in the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.