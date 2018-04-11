Red Robin is Latest Brand to Join Dinova Marketplace

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries in a fun environment welcoming to business dining guests. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin also offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It's easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups at Red Robin's more than 560 restaurants across the United States and Canada.

"This is a great opportunity for Red Robin to partner with Dinova and expand our business to reach the loyal customers within their network of more than 300 corporations around the globe," said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Red Robin. "Our craveable gourmet burgers, impressive lineup of seasonal, craft and traditional brews, and Bottomless value promise offers something for everyone. We look forward to treating our new guests to an unforgettable experience when dining in-restaurant or ordering to-go and catering for office meetings and other events."

"We are thrilled to have Red Robin partner with us as we continue to offer more diverse restaurant options to business diners across the country," said Vic Macchio, CEO and founder of Dinova. "Providing great experiences and situation-appropriate restaurants for every business meal is what we do best as we actively build our marketplace."

Dinova continues to add new and exciting restaurant concepts to its more than 14,000 locations nationwide. The addition of Red Robin is just one indicator of the substantial growth Dinova will achieve in 2018.

For more information about Red Robin, visit https://www.redrobin.com/

Dinova (www.dinova.com) is the only company providing an innovative, proprietary marketplace exclusively focused on connecting expense account diners to quality restaurants nationwide. Dinova influences more than $7 billion annually in business meals and entertainment expenses. Participating companies range from millions of small to medium sized businesses to hundreds of Fortune 500 enterprises, and its 14,000+ restaurant network includes local independents as well as national full-service and limited-service restaurant brands, encompassing all price levels and cuisines.

