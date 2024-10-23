RED ROBIN SALUTES AMERICA'S HEROES WITH FREE BURGERS AND BOTTOMLESS SIDES THIS VETERANS DAY

The Veterans Day offer includes a complimentary Red's Big Tavern Burger – made with one juicy flat-top grilled beef patty topped with melted American cheese, Red's Secret Tavern Sauce, fresh lettuce and vine-ripened tomato all piled high on a toasted brioche bun and served with the choice of a Bottomless Side, including Red Robin's famous Bottomless Steak Fries, Yukon Chips, Steamed Broccoli or Side Salad. Substitutions, additions or premium sides may result in an added charge.

For years, Red Robin has served free meals to veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day to show gratitude to America's heroes. "It's our honor to be able to recognize those who have devoted their lives to serving our country by serving them a delicious Red's Big Tavern Burger, Bottomless Steak Fries and some warm Red Robin hospitality as a gesture of appreciation on this day," said G.J. Hart, Red Robin's President and CEO.

Red Robin's commitment to giving back to military guests extends beyond Veterans Day by offering exclusive benefits through the Red Robin Royalty® Military Program. Veterans and active military members, along with their parents and spouses, can visit www.redrobin.com/rewards to sign up for Red Robin's military rewards program and receive special offers, perks and deals throughout the year at Red Robin restaurants.

New this year, at participating Red Robin restaurants, guests can join in sharing their appreciation for the nation's heroes by purchasing gift cards that will be donated to local veteran organizations serving our communities. To learn more about the Buy a Vet a Gift Card program, visit https://www.redrobin.com/veterans-day.

*Offer valid for a Free Red's Big Tavern Burger with Bottomless Side. Offer excludes modifications and other styles of Tavern Burgers. Valid Monday, 11/11/24 only. Dine-In Only. No purchase necessary. At participating Red Robin restaurants only. Valid for all Veterans and Active-duty Service Members. Proof of service required. Not valid with any other offer or discount including Red Robin Royalty rewards.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages, and Donatos Pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery, and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard, and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

