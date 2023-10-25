RED ROBIN SERVES UP FREE BURGERS AND BOTTOMLESS FRIES TO MILITARY MEMBERS THIS VETERANS DAY

To show our appreciation, Veterans and active-duty military guests who dine-in will receive a complimentary Red's Big Tavern Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries at participating locations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) welcomes our nation's Veterans and active military guests to dine-in and enjoy a complimentary Red's Big Tavern Burger on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Red's Big Tavern Burger features one of Red Robin's new, thicker, juicier burger patties, American cheese, Red's Secret Tavern Sauce™, shredded lettuce and vine-ripened tomatoes, all piled high on a toasted brioche bun. The free meal also comes with an endless side of steak fries – it is a meal at Red Robin, after all!

"This Veterans Day, we invite all our nation's military members, past and present, to enjoy a meal on Red Robin," said G.J. Hart, Red Robin's President and CEO. "This offer for a free Red's Big Tavern Burger and side of Bottomless Steak Fries is our chance to serve those who've served us and a gesture of our appreciation for their dedication and service to our nation."

Red Robin's commitment to giving back to military guests extends beyond Veterans Day with exclusive benefits through the Red Robin Royalty® Military Program.

Veterans and active military members along with their parents and spouses can sign up for Red Robin's military rewards program to receive special offers, perks and deals all year long at Red Robin restaurants. Visit www.redrobin.com/rewards to sign up for Red Robin Royalty.

This dine-in offer is for a Red's Big Tavern Burger* and side Bottomless Steak Fries only on Saturday, Nov. 11, not valid for online or to-go orders. Substitutions or additions may result in an added charge.

Red Robin now proudly prepares its gourmet burgers on flattop grills that caramelize and seal in juicy flavor and stacks them high with hand-prepped, higher-quality ingredients, giving guests a juicier and more flavorful burger that leaves them singing, "Yummm!" with every bite.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and announcements by following Red Robin on social media (Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter) and TikTok) or visiting www.redrobin.com for more information.

*Available at participating locations on 11/11 only.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

