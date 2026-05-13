Red Robin Shakes Up World Cocktail Day with New Summer Beverage Lineup

At the center of the new beverage menu is a playful twist on the iconic Freckled Lemonade as it gets a boozy upgrade with the Freckled Strawberry Daiquirita, a creative mashup of a margarita and daiquiri, featuring Espolòn® Reposado Tequila, Bacardi® Superior Rum, strawberries, agave and lime. The drink delivers the YUMMM® with a juicy, fruit-forward cocktail that's both tasty and fun, available on the rocks or frozen. Guests can also enjoy a take on a fan-favorite remix with the Spiked Freckled Lemonade, now available for just $6*. Made with Svedka® Citron Vodka, Minute Maid® Lemonade and strawberries that come together in a bright, easygoing option that delivers something fun and light without stretching the budget.

Building on America's growing love of tequila, Red Robin continues to raise the bar with high-quality spirits at an approachable price guests can enjoy with the introduction of Teremana® Reposado Tequila, a premium small-batch spirit founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Introducing the Watermelon Dragon Fruit Margarita, a vibrant blend of Teremana® Reposado Tequila, Cointreau®, agave, lime, dragon fruit and watermelon purée, finished with a zesty Tajin rim resulting in a colorful crowd-pleaser with a sweet-and-tangy balance made for warm-weather cravings. For guests who enjoy a little heat with their sip, the Jalapeño Heat Margarita is a sweet-heat combination of Espolòn® Reposado Tequila, Cointreau®, agave, lime and jalapeño with a Tajin® rim, sweetened with passion fruit and mango for a bright, spicy finish.

"Our new beverages are all about making every visit feel a little more like a getaway," said Brian Sullivan, executive chef and vice president of Culinary & Beverage Innovation at Red Robin. "We leaned into bright, juicy flavors that pair perfectly with our menu and bring a little extra fun to the table. Made with quality ingredients and priced right, these new beverages make it easy for guests to treat themselves."

Rounding out the cocktails is the Captain Colada, a tropical escape featuring Smirnoff® No. 21 Vodka, Captain Morgan® Spiced Rum, coconut, pineapple and a Myers's® Dark Rum float, bringing a drink that's laid-back and full of flavor.

As a leader in non-alcoholic bottomless drink options, Red Robin is also expanding its dirty soda lineup with the addition of the Island Breeze Dirty Soda. Combining Sprite®, pineapple and coconut topped with cold foam and a cherry, it delivers a creamy, tropical twist – and yes, it's bottomless.

The new beverages are sure to get guests into summer mode with no vacation required. Toast to warmer weather and join Red Robin Royalty® rewards program today to start earning rewards for every dollar spent on eligible purchases.

To learn more about these new drinks and find their nearest location, guests can visit redrobin.com.

*Must be 21 years or older to purchase or consume alcohol. Price excludes tax and gratuity.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® Pizza at select locations. It's easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Sign up for the royal treatment by joining Red Robin Royalty® rewards program today and enjoy Bottomless perks and delicious rewards across nearly 500 Red Robin locations in the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.