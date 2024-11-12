RED ROBIN'S CANDY CANE BEVERAGES AND GOURMET DEALS ARE HERE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The star of the season is the Tipsy Santa. A merry mix of Tito's Handmade Vodka, Baileys® Chocolate Liqueur and peppermint flavor, this cocktail* is topped with whipped cream and garnished with a festive crushed candy cane rim. It's the perfect way to kick back, relax and get into the holiday spirit.

Red Robin is also giving a holiday twist to the fan favorite OREO® Cookie Magic Milkshake! Dressed in its candy cane finery, Red Robin's OREO® Candy Cane Milkshake is handspun with creamy vanilla soft serve, peppermint flavor, crushed candy canes and OREO® cookie crumbs. Topped with whipped cream and a dusting of more OREO® cookie crumbs and crushed candy canes, this milkshake is sure to bring all the elves to the yard. Both drinks are available at participating locations only.

"Red Robin is bringing extra festive cheer to guests this holiday season with the new Tipsy Santa cocktail and OREO® Candy Cane Milkshake," said Brian Sullivan, Red Robin's Executive Chef and VP of Culinary and Beverage Innovation. "While Santa enjoys his milk and cookies, Red Robin is the perfect spot to create unforgettable moments with your friends and family during this joyful time of year."

Red Robin is also spreading holiday cheer with gift cards that deliver extra joy all season long. From now through Dec. 31, guests can purchase a $50 Red Robin gift card from participating Red Robin restaurants or online at redrobin.com and get a $10 Bonus Buck Reward** to enjoy later. Want to give even more? There's a host of additional holiday gift card offers at Red Robin restaurants, including a $100 Gift Card with $25 Bonus Buck Reward and a $30 Gift Card with $5 Bonus Buck Reward!

A Burger Lover's Dream: The $10 Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger Deal***. To make your holidays even sweeter, Red Robin is offering a deal guests won't want to miss. For a limited time, enjoy a Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Side for just $10, available Monday through Wednesday at participating locations!

Enjoy these festive beverages and deals by dining in at participating locations and join Red Robin Royalty today to start earning rewards for every dollar spent on eligible purchases.

*Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcohol.

**Bonus Bucks Reward valid 1/1/2025-2/28/2025. See website for additional terms.

***Dine-In only. $10 offer only valid for Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger only. Discounted burger does not include modifications or add-ons. Tax and gratuity are not included. Not valid with any other offer or discount, including Red Robin Royalty®.

