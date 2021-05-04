Red Rock Resorts Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

During the first quarter the Company continued to execute on its phased reopening program, and operated its first-to-reopen properties of Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station, together with its Wildfire Properties.

First Quarter Results

Net revenues were $352.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 6.6%, or $24.8 million , from $377.4 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the on-going impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the same period of 2019, net revenues were down 21.1% or $94.4 million from net revenue of $447.0 million .

for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 6.6%, or , from for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the on-going impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the same period of 2019, net revenues were down 21.1% or from net revenue of . Net loss was $106.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, an improvement of $71.2 million , from a loss of $177.8 million for the same period of 2020. Compared to the same period of 2019, the net loss is a decrease of $126.8 million from net income of $20.3 million .

for the first quarter of 2021, an improvement of , from a loss of for the same period of 2020. Compared to the same period of 2019, the net loss is a decrease of from net income of . Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $156.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 110.8%, or $82.3 million , from $74.3 million in the same period of 2020. Compared to the same period of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA is up 8.0% or $11.6 million from $145.1 million .

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $342.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3.8%, or $13.6 million , from $356.5 million in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the same period of 2019, net revenues were down 18.8% or $79.6 million from net revenue of $422.4 million .

operations were for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3.8%, or , from in the same period of 2020, primarily due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the same period of 2019, net revenues were down 18.8% or from net revenue of . Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $160.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 134.6%, or $92.2 million , from $68.5 million in the same period of 2020. Compared to the same period of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA is up 19.2% or $25.9 million from $134.8 million .

Native American Management

Adjusted EBITDA from Native American operations was $7.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, a 56.8% decrease from $17.6 million in the same period of 2020 due to the termination of the management contract of Graton Resort and Casino on February 5, 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2021 were $117.9 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the first quarter was $2.9 billion.

Sale of Palms Casino Resort

The Company today announced a definitive agreement between its subsidiary Station Casinos LLC and a subsidiary of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians ("San Manuel") to sell the Palms Casinos Resort for $650 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Milbank LLP represented Red Rock and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Red Rock on the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP represented San Manuel and Jefferies LLC is acting as financial advisor to San Manuel on the transaction.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 2187963. A replay of the call will be available from today through May 11, 2021 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations excluding non-cash expenses, financing costs, and other non-operational or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA includes net (loss) income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other charges, net, asset impairment, interest expense, net, loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net, change in fair value of derivative instruments, provision for income tax and other.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, our ability to consummate the sale of the Palms on the terms described herein, the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the duration of the closure of the Company's properties that have not yet reopened; the impact and cost of new operating procedures implemented at the Company's properties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of actions that the Company has undertaken to reduce costs and improve efficiencies to mitigate losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies (including the current government-mandated operational restrictions); risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

2019 Operating revenues:









Casino $ 259,938

$ 208,267

$ 244,933 Food and beverage 46,872

88,331

104,933 Room 21,944

40,076

48,075 Other 15,557

21,357

25,922 Management fees 8,308

19,357

23,159 Net revenues 352,619

377,388

447,022 Operating costs and expenses:









Casino 63,116

83,275

82,940 Food and beverage 41,057

92,486

92,236 Room 11,091

20,673

20,196 Other 5,350

9,634

11,859 Selling, general and administrative 78,910

101,273

99,065 Depreciation and amortization 54,255

58,534

50,853 Write-downs and other charges, net 260

8,807

23,728 Asset impairment 169,733

-

-

423,772

374,682

380,877 Operating (loss) income (71,153)

2,706

66,145 Earnings from joint ventures 390

202

505 Operating (loss) income and earnings from joint ventures (70,763)

2,908

66,650











Other expense:









Interest expense, net (27,267)

(36,058)

(37,438) Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net (8,140)

(11,411)

(302) Change in fair value of derivative instruments (128)

(20,010)

(6,638) Other (48)

(44)

(69)

(35,583)

(67,523)

(44,447) (Loss) income before income tax (106,346)

(64,615)

22,203 Provision for income tax (217)

(113,185)

(1,919) Net (loss) income (106,563)

(177,800)

20,284 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (41,785)

(25,601)

8,961 Net (loss) income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ (64,778)

$ (152,199)

$ 11,323











(Loss) earnings per common share:









(Loss) earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic $ (0.92)

$ (2.18)

$ 0.16 (Loss) earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ (0.92)

$ (2.18)

$ 0.16











Weighted-average common shares outstanding:









Basic 70,728

69,962

69,397 Diluted 70,728

69,962

116,693











Dividends declared per common share $ -

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

2019 Net revenues









Las Vegas operations $ 342,817

$ 356,465

$ 422,370 Native American management 8,087

19,260

22,996 Reportable segment net revenues 350,904

375,725

445,366 Corporate and other 1,715

1,663

1,656 Net revenues $ 352,619

$ 377,388

$ 447,022











Net (loss) income $ (106,563)

$ (177,800)

$ 20,284 Adjustments









Depreciation and amortization 54,255

58,534

50,853 Share-based compensation 2,741

4,053

3,853 Write-downs and other charges, net 260

8,807

23,728 Asset impairment 169,733

-

- Interest expense, net 27,267

36,058

37,438 Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net 8,140

11,411

302 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 128

20,010

6,638 Provision for income tax 217

113,185

1,919 Other 471

42

69 Adjusted EBITDA $ 156,649

$ 74,300

$ 145,084











Adjusted EBITDA









Las Vegas operations $ 160,680

$ 68,485

$ 134,754 Native American management 7,604

17,601

21,476 Corporate and other (11,635)

(11,786)

(11,146) Adjusted EBITDA $ 156,649

$ 74,300

$ 145,084

